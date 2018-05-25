Friday:

The Longview School District Spring Orchestra Concert happens this Friday night in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts, starting at 7 pm. Tickets will be available at the Rose Center Box Office, which will be open one hour prior to curtain.

Also at the Rose Center, a powerful drama called “A Piece of My Heart” will be opening on the Center Stage, and will run next weekend, as well. Based on a true story, the play traces the journeys of six women who went to Vietnam, showing the impacts before, during and after their tours. Performances are set for 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Get tickets online through the LCC web page, or go to the box office.

Get your John Fogerty on this Friday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, as “Creedence Revelation” comes in for a show. Led by Randy Linder, the band will perform at 7 pm this Friday night. Go to columbiatheatre.com for tickets.

Saturday:

Get ready for the boating season by getting your vessel checked out this Saturday; the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will be set up at the Willow Grove Boat Launch and the Yale Boat Launch on Saturday, conducting courtesy ramp vessel safety inspections between 8 am and noon. They also plan to have a boat in the water, doing on-water inspections and enforcement. Those who pass inspection will receive their 2018 Marine Safety Inspection stickers. Call 360-577-3092 to learn more.

The 6th annual Kelso High School 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament happens on Saturday, starting at 10 am on the fields at Kelso High. Games are planned from U7 through adults, with games for boys, girls, men and women. Each 3-to-5 person team will get at least three 20-minute games, with medals awarded for first and second places. Proceeds will help the Kelso High School Soccer programs. Call 360-353-0087 for registration information.

Get some instruction on the use of Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel at a workshop that’s being offered by the Longview Public Library. This will run from 1 to 3 pm this Saturday at the Highlands Neighborhood Center, located at 292 21st Avenue, right next to Archie Anderson Park. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Registration is also required; call 360-442-5300 to sign up, or go to longviewlibrary.org.

A reception to honor the artists that were featured in this year’s Longview Library Juried Art Show will be held this Saturday from 2 to 4 pm. The artwork from this year’s show is on display in the Koth Memorial Gallery on the lower level of the library; you’ll be able to meet the artists and enjoy some light refreshments. You can call 360-442-5307 to get more information.

Greenhouse Live presents an all-ages hiphop show this Saturday night at the Stageworks Northwest theatre on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. A number of artists from around the Northwest will be featured, including Longview native “Hvshi.” The show starts at 7 pm Saturday night; tickets will be available at the door.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

The Children’s Discovery Museum at the Three Rivers Mall is putting on the Celebration of Children Carnival on Sunday, running from noon to 4 pm in their space at the mall, with raffles, activities, hands-on exhibits and more. The LCC Head Start Information Fair will also take place, and you can sign your kids up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Come over and get your kids signed up for free books.

The Northwest Jazz Orchestra swings into town on Sunday for the “Spring Sampler” concerts at the First Baptist Church in Longview. Showtime is at 3 pm on Sunday; donations will be accepted at the door.