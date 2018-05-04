Friday:

The next Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Small Business Boot Camp fires up this Friday, focusing on Human Resource needs for small businesses. The Human Resources Small Business Boot Camp starts this Friday morning at Lower Columbia College. Go to kelsolongviewchamber.org for registration information.

A fundraising Garage Sale for the Valley Christian Fellowship happens this Friday and Saturday at 802 N. 6th Avenue in Kelso, collecting funds to help abused children go to camp. Proceeds from the sale will help support Royal Family KIDS, a support program for abused, abandoned and neglected children who are in foster care. Learn more on the RFK-Cowlitz Facebook page.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Castle Rock is hosting a Rummage Sale this Friday and Saturday, raising money for a children’s missionary trip to Mexico. Hours are 9 am to 4 both Friday and Saturday. St. Mary’s is located at 120 Powell Road in Castle Rock.

It’s time to get started on this year’s garden, and the Kelso High School FFA program can help you with that. The FFA Plant Sale happens this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the greenhouse on the back side of the school. Hours are 1 to 6 pm on Friday, and from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds will help to support the FFA program at Kelso High.

The 30th annual Woodland High School Plant Sale happens this Friday and Saturday, featuring a wide variety of vegetable, fruit and flowering plants for sale. Hours are 8 am until 6 pm on Friday, and from 9 am until 2 p on Saturday, at the school just off of I-5 on Dike Access Road.

The legendary Stephen Sondheim musical “Follies” will be presented this Friday night at Lower Columbia College, a “National Theatre Live” program that will be presented in the Wollenberg Auditorium at the Rose Center for the Arts. This encore presentation will start at 7 pm Friday night; tickets will be available at the Rose Center Box Office, one hour prior to curtain.

The Friends of the Longview Library Spring Book Sale continues this Friday and Saturday, going from 10 am to 4:30 pm in the lower level of the library. Along with thousands of hard and soft-bound books, they’ll have CD’s, DVDS, audio books and other items for sale. All proceeds help the Friends in their mission of supporting programs and services that are not in the regular library budget.

The Stageworks Northwest production of “Shakespeare’s forgotten musical” continues this weekend, a comedy romp titled “Return to the Forbidden Plant.” The play is a collision of “The Tempest,” the classic 1956 sic-fi movie and rock-n-roll hits like “Great Balls of Fire,” (sung during an asteroid storm). All of this happens in front of a live band. Showtimes at the Longview Theatre at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. “Return to the Forbidden Planet” runs each weekend through May 6th. Go to stageworksnorthwest.com for ticket information.

The Love Street Playhouse in Woodland continues a production of the hilarious musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” running each weekend through May 5th. Curtain is 7:30 Friday and Saturday, along with a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday. It’s noted that the show is not appropriate for children under high school age, and kids age 5 and under will not be admitted. Get tickets by going to lovestreetplayhouse.com.

Join in the 15th anniversary celebration for the Columbia River Reader, at a party that’s happening this Friday in the Monticello Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom. The doors will open at 6 pm for a Meet and Greet, then there will be a brief program with champagne toasts at 6:45 pm. From 7 to 9 pm, Mike Poe and Friends will be playing classic rock, while the people dance, mix and mingle. Get more information on the CRR web page.

“Party with a Purpose” this Friday night with the folks from Community Home Health and Hospice, as they hold the “Buccaneer’s Ball,” their 9th annual masquerade gala. This will run from 5:30 to 9:30 pm on Friday at the Cowlitz Regional Conference and Events Center; the pirate-themed event will include dinner, live entertainment, specialty drinks, “mystery gifts” and a lot more. Call 360-414-5406 for tickets, or go to chhh.org.

Saturday:

Cowlitz County Solid Waste is putting on another Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event this Saturday in Kalama, helping with the spring cleanup by giving you a place to safely dispose of paints, cleaners and other chemicals for free. They’ll be set up in the parking lot at Fir and Frontage Road from 9 am to 1 pm this Saturday. Call Waste Control at 360-425-4302 for more information.

They’re opening up “Conversations About Race” this Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Longview. Presented by the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, This is a day-long event, going from 9 am to 3 pm. Lunch will also be provided; Bethany Lutheran is located at 2900 Parkview Drive.

The local festival season kicks off this weekend with the Vader May Day Celebration. This year’s event has a “Cinco de Mayo” theme, with a parade, live entertainment, activities and a lot more. Organizers say that “It’s going to be a very fun day!”

This Saturday is “Planting Day” at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens, going from 9 am to 1 pm. Volunteers of all ages are needed to help with this annual community event, helping to bring new color and shine to the fairgrounds. The Columbia County Fairgrounds are located on Saulser Road, just west of town.

The Spring Fling Bazaar happens this Saturday at Parker’s Steakhouse and Brewery, going from 11 am until 4 pm. Local artisans, crafters, and vendors will be set up, raising money to support the Castle Rock Festival of Lights. Parker’s is located just east of I-5 at exit 49.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson will be sharing information on “Surviving an Active Threat: A Civilian Response,” an emergency preparedness program that will be presented at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview. This will run from 12:30 to 5 pm this Saturday, offering information on practice scenarios, methods of survival, human crisis response and other topics related to active threat events. The workshop is free, but you should call 360-423-5600 to get signed up.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

The Family House Academy Art Auction happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Event Center, featuring a Silent Auction of more than 100 items, along with a live auction, a dessert dash and more. Go to the Family House Academy web page to learn more.



Sunday:

The legendary Harry James Orchestra swings into the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, bringing a special Mother’s Day big band show to Longview. All mothers will receive a complimentary flower. Showtime is 3 pm on Sunday; call 360-577-TIXX for tickets.