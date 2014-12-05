Friday:

The local P.E.O. chapter hosts its annual Mother’s Day Garden, Home and Crafts Sale this weekend, running on Friday and Saturday in a new location, at the Floral Building on the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 am to 6 pm on Friday, and from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will help to support the “future education of women.”

The 5th annual Artisan Faire happens this Friday at Cassava’s on 14th Avenue in Longview, presented by the Artisan Guild of Mount St. Helens. Find your special and unique gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, or for some other special event or celebration. This will be open from 9 am until 5 pm at the coffee shop and café, located at the corner of 14th and Broadway.

Learn about Paid Family Leave and its possible impact on local businesses at a Sack Lunch Seminar that’s being hosted by Millennium Bulk Terminals. Gary Chandler is the Vice President for Government Affairs with the Association for Washington Business. This Sack Lunch event will run from noon until 1:30 pm in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD building on 12th Avenue in Longview. Contact the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce if you have questions. Admission is free.

“Audrey” will be making some demands this Friday and Saturday at Rainier High School, as the RHS Theater Club presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” with performances set for 7 pm Friday and Saturday night in the Briarcliff Auditorium at Rainier High. Tickets are available at the door.

Saturday:

Kickstart this year’s flower and vegetable gardens by heading over to Northlake Elementary School on Olympia Way, where the Lower Columbia School Gardens will be holding their annual School Garden Plant Sale. Along with all of the fresh veggie starts, herbs, flowers, perennials and other plants, there will be tours of the garden at Northlake, and you’ll be able to meet the Garden Rabbits, Sam and Sorrel. Hours are 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

A massive cleanup of the banks of the Cowlitz River is being put on this Saturday by Riverjunky, working from the Barrier Dam near Salkum, downstream to the mouth. Meet at the Al Helenberg Boat Launch in Castle Rock at 9 am on Saturday, and then teams will head out for individual projects. Get more information on the Riverjunky Facebook page.

The 2017 Heart and Stroke Walk happens this Saturday at Lake Sacajawea, a 5K event, raising awareness of heart disease and its impacts in the local area. This is sponsored by PeaceHealth; registration is free, with the festival at the Lake opening at 8:30 Saturday morning. The walk starts at 9:30 am.

The Rose Valley Grange is putting on a Mother’s Day Bazaar on Saturday, running from 9 am until 2 pm this Saturday at the Grange, located at 1520 Rose Valley Road, south and east of Kelso. Proceeds from the sale will help to support programs supported by the Grange.

There’s a “Women’s Only” gun class planned for this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Public Shooting Range, starting at 10 am. Women age 18 and older are invited to participate; girls age 14 to 17 can also take part, if they’re accompanied by an adult. The class will involve live-fire firearms training; women can bring their own handguns and ammo, or they can borrow a range gun, if they bring their own ammunition. Participants can also get a Concealed Handgun License, after completing the course and paying an additional $25 fee. The Range is located north of Castle Rock, just off of exit 52 on Toutle Park Road.

The Toledo Lions invite local kids age 14 and under to their third annual Kids’ Fishing Derby, going from 8 am until 1 pm at South Lewis County Park located on Ray Road, just off of Jackson Highway, south of Toledo. This is a rain or shine event, with prizes awarded for the largest fish caught. There is a charge to participate; proceeds will help support the Toledo Lions Club Outdoor Recreational Scholarship.

This Saturday, Mount St. Helens opens for the season, starting with the annual “It’s a Blast” event at the Johnston Ridge Volcano Observatory, while also commemorating the eruption of the volcano on May 18th, 1980. This is a fundraiser for the Mount St. Helens Institute, and will feature a number of special activities at the end of the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. Events are also planned at the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center (the old Coldwater Visitors Center). Hours are 10 am to 6 pm; get more information at mshlc.org.

The visitors season also kicks off on Saturday at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center at Silver Lake, starting with “Discovery Table Talks.” You can learn about the eruption and how it has changed the landscape, the story of regrowth, and the return of wildlife and Native American culture. Hours for these “Discovery Table Talks” are from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The annual Camp 18 Logger’s Memorial and Logging Exhibition happens this Saturday at the restaurant and museum located on the Sunset Highway near Elsie. Things get started at 10 am on Saturday, when the Logger’s Memorial Dedication will be held, honoring local men and women who have had plaques placed at the Logger’s Memorial during the past year. The Logging Exhibition starts at 11, with local high school logging teams competing in several events; the Blacksmith Shop will also be open.

The Crusaders Relay for Life Team is holding a Bingo fundraiser this Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 pm at the Longview Eagles. Kids are welcome at the 1 pm session, with “Speed Bingo” happening after that 1 pm session concludes. Along with the Bingo, they’ll have a 50-50 drawing, raffles and food available for purchase. Proceeds will being going to the American Cancer Society.

Help raise money for the Crusaders Relay for Life team at a prime rib dinner that’s being offered this Saturday evening at the Longview Eagles lodge. The doors open at 6 pm on Saturday, and will feature a full prime rib dinner and sides. The Longview Eagles are located at 1526 12th Avenue in Longview.

The High Step Dance Academy shows off the skills of its students this weekend, with a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” performed this Saturday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Dancers between the ages of 10 an 18 will be performing, with showtime scheduled for 7 pm on Saturday night. Get tickets at the CTPA box office on 12th Avenue, or go to columbiatheatre.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts, and the first 100 mothers who stop by will receive a free 4” pansy plant. Admission is free.