Friday:

Find some extra-special pieces for the house or get some unique gifts at the LCC SLIP Club Pottery Sale, happening this Friday and Saturday in Room 104 of the Main Building at LCC. Hours are 10 to 4 on Friday and from 10 until 2 pm on Saturday.

Get a great Spaghetti Dinner and help out Special Olympics of Washington by going to the Castle Rock Eagles this Friday. The lodge at 224 Huntington will be serving the pasta from 5 to 7 pm, and there will be also be karaoke.

Help out the family of a local baby girl that’s battling a life-threatening intestinal disorder at Friday night’s “Pull Up a Chair” paint and sip fundraiser at the Electric Bea on Washington Way in Longview. This will run from 7:30 to 9 pm Friday night; get more information on the event Facebook page.

The Mainstage Theatre at R. A. Long High School presents a comedy called “The Green Bird” this Friday and Saturday. Showtimes on the Dana Brown Mainstage are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a 1 pm matinee on Saturday. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales will help support the Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre Scholarship Fund.

The Drama Club at Kalama High School presents a production of the Prince Street Players version of “The Wizard of Oz” this weekend, with performances set for 7 pm Friday and Saturday night in the Kalama High School Auditorium. There’s also a matinee at 2 pm on Saturday.

Saturday:

The first cardboard distribution for the 9th annual Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta happens this Saturday in the Red Beef Building at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, between 9 am and noon. Make sure to bring gloves and wear long sleeves to help prevent paper cuts, and also be sure to bring tie-down materials.

The 2017 Lower Columbia Contractors Association Home, Garden and Leisure Show happens from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. Along with the LEGO Bird House Building competition for the kids, they’ll have workshops, vendor booths, and other entertainment. Admission is $2 per person, or two cans of food.

Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview celebrates 70 years in business on Saturday, starting at 9 am. The first 100 people coming in through the north entry door will receive a gift card, which could be worth as much at $100. They’ll have displays and demonstrations from local pros and manufacturers, along more than $10,000 in prizes and giveaways.

From 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, head to the McClelland Arts Center for a Spring Handcrafted Gifts and Vintage Sale. Along with the handcrafted itmes, they’ll also have unique and eclectic vintage and refurbished items. Admission is free.

Bikers Against Child Abuse plan to hold their annual 100-Mile Ride on Saturday, heading out from Uncaged Cycles on 14th Avenue. Registration opens at 9:30 am, and then the kickstands go up at 11. 100% of proceeds will go to helping to empower abused children.

The 2nd annual Blue Line Walk happens this Saturday at Lake Sacajawea, an event being put on by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, to show support for local law enforcement. This will get started at 11 am on Saturday, heading out from the Covered Shelter near 17th and Nichols. Sheriff Mark Nelson invites everyone to take part in this zero-cost event.

The Kelso First Baptist Church hosts another “Soup’s On” Community Lunch on Saturday, served between 11:30 am and 1 pm. Everyone’s invited to come by and partake; they’re located at 214 S. 4th Street in Kelso.

The 32nd annual “In Honor of Our Children” Powwow happens this Saturday at Kelso High School, going from noon to 9 pm. Admission is free; grand entries of the tribes are set for 1 and 7 pm. There will be drum and dance competitions, along with Native American vendors and food. All are welcome to come by.

Learn about the history of the Southwest Washington YMCA on Saturday, where you’ll be able to “Spring Back into History.” Special events and presentations are planned for each hour between 1 and 4 pm. All are invited to come by and check things out.

No worries about the rain for the Lower Columbia School Gardens Bike Tour, which will happen this Saturday from 3 to 5 pm. The tour will start at Northlake Elementary School, and then will visit four other School Gardens. This will be a “casual ride” on city streets and trails, with light refreshments and snacks provided along the way. Sign up through the LCSG web page.

The weather should break nicely for the 33rd annual Great White Tail Run, being held at the Julia Butler Hansen National Wildlife Refuge, west of Skamakowa. There are 10K, 5K and 2-mile walk and run courses, with prizes for the top male and female finishers. The gun goes off at 10 am.

The monthly Friends of the Scappoose Library Book Sale happens on Saturday, going from 10 am until 4 pm in the basement of the Library in Scappoose.

There’s a Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event happening this Saturday in Rainier, going from 8 am until noon in the parking lot next to the Rainier Wastewater Treatment Plant. This is for Columbia County residents only.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

Head to the Children’s Discovery Museum at the Three Rivers Mall on Sunday for “Castles Around the World,” an event being hosted by the LCC Early Childhood Education Department. Hours are 1 to 4 pm, and admission is free.

The Northwest Jazz Orchestra presents its “Spring Sampler” concert this Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Longview, located at 9th and Wheeler. The show starts at 3 pm; donations will be collected at the door.

The Stella Lutheran Church Handbell Choir invites you to a special show on Sunday, starting at 10 am. They’ll also be hosting a brunch after the service, with a baked potato bar, salad and a strawberry dessert. Free will offerings will be accepted. The historic church is located west of Longview, off of Germany Creek Road.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.