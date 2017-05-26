Friday:

You’re invited to Lower Columbia College at noon on Friday, as the Color Guard of LCC Veterans will be conducting a ceremonial Laying of the Wreath, honoring all veterans who have paid the ultimate price. Sgt. Norman Smith will play on the trumpet, and the LCC Choir will also perform. This will take place at noon on Friday at the flag poles between the Admission Building and the LCC Student Center.

You can also stop by the Veterans Corner inside the LCC Student Center, where you’ll be able to buy a duck in the Rubber Duck Raffle that the Veterans Alliance will hold on May 31st.

The second-to-last Angel Closet dress giveaway is set for this Friday, going from 3 to 6 pm at 1811 Washington Way in Longview. Local girls can get a dress for an upcoming formal event, along with shoes and accessories. Find out more on the Angel Closet Facebook page.

“The hills are alive” at this weekend’s show from Three Rivers Christian School, as they present the Broadway version of “The Sound of Music.” Performances are set for 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, along with a matinee at 3 pm on Saturday at the New Life Fellowship Church, located at 2441 42nd Avenue in Longview. Tickets are available at the door.

The Broadway hits continue across the Columbia in Clatskanie, as the middle and high school classes combine to present “Bye, Bye, Birdie.” This is also the first-ever performance of a musical by the drama program at Clatskanie High School. Performances are set for 7 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a Saturday afternoon matinee.

The Lower Columbia College Drama is going WAY back for its spring show, putting on a production of the classic Greek tragedy “Antigone,” by Sophocles. Performances in the Center Stage Theatre at the Rose Center for the Arts are set for 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, and at 3 pm on Sunday. Tickets are available on the LCC Theatre department web page, or at the door.



Saturday:

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, you’re invited to bring the family Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso for “A Day in the Park.” A variety of groups are involved in the event, which will have a photo booth, crafts, games, snacks and other fun. This will run from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

One things that will NOT be happening now is the installation of the new Squirrel Bridge in front of Kessler Elementary School. The Longview Sandbaggers has been working with the City of Longview to arrange for a street blockage, but with this postponement, that closure will not be needed. The installation will be set for another date.

Come by the Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church this Sunday for an evening of “jazz fellowship” with the church’s jazz band. Thigs get started at 6 pm Sunday evening, in the church located at 206 Cowlitz Way in Kelso, just east of the Peter Crawford Bridge.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.

Memorial Day:

Longview American Legion Post 155 will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday morning, starting at 11 am at Longview Memorial Park and the Steele Chapel, located in West Longview on Industrial Way and Mt. Solo Road. There will be special speakers, and “Taps” will be played. All are invited to attend.

You can help to dedicate the new Veterans Monument that has been installed at R. A. Long Park, inside of the Civic Circle in downtown Longview. This will get started at 1:30 pm on Monday, and will include a special keynote speech by retired Navy Commander and Superior Court Judge Jim Stonier. Complimentary refreshments will be served at the Monticello Hotel following the dedication. Seating is limited, so you should bring your own chair, and parking will also be across from the park at the Longview City Hall.