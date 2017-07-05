Friday:

The Friends of the Longview Library are putting on a Book Sale this weekend, continuing on Friday and Saturday in the Auditorium on the lower level of the Library. Thousands of books, CD’s, DVD’s and other items are on sale for tremendously low prices, along with other items from the Friends. Saturday is also “$2 Bag Sale Day.” Proceeds will help the Friends of the Longview Library and their support of library programs.

The Stella Loop Garage Sale happens on Friday and Saturday, including the annual Indoor Garage Sale at the Stella Lutheran Church. Hours are 9 am to 4 pm on Friday and Saturday, looping around on Germany Creek Road, Sherman Road, Fall Creek Road, Stella Road and Harmony Drive. All kinds of stuff will be on sale.

It’s the last weekend for the Stageworks Northwest production of the classic screwball comedy “The Philadelphia Story,” directed by Leslie Slape. . Curtain times are at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm matinee on Sundays. Call 636-4488 for ticket information, or go to stageworksnorthwest.org to find out more.

“Audrey” will be making some demands this Friday and Saturday at Rainier High School, as the RHS Theater Club presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” with performances set for 7 pm Friday and Saturday night in the Briarcliff Auditorium at Rainier High. Tickets are available at the door.

The community festivals get going this weekend, starting with the Packwood Mountain Festival, which opens on Friday and runs through Sunday in the town on the way to White Pass. All kinds of fun is planned, including mountain man demonstrations, a parade on Saturday, and a melodrama called “Perils of the Plains. Get the full list of events on destinationpackwood.com.

Saturday:

You’re invited to “Run the Path” this Saturday morning at Saturday morning’s 10th annual Columbia Wellness Mental Health Awareness and Wellness Run and Walk. Registration at the Lions Covered Shelter begins at 9 am on Saturday, and then the 5K run and walk will begin at 9:30. Informational and interactive booths will be set up on the course, along with a photo booth. Participation is FREE, as this is intended as an awareness-raising event.

Lilac Days continue through Mother’s Day at the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, just outside of Woodland. Along with the beautiful flowers and the fragrance from the blooms, there will be tours of the historic Klager homestead, the gift shop will be open, and there will also be other special activities. Head down to exit 21, and then follow the signs to the gardens on S. Pekin Road.

Get rid of those old tires that have been hanging around the property at Saturday’s Free Tire Amnesty Event, being put on by WSU Extension and the Environmental Health unit at Cowlitz County Public Health. Cowlitz County residents will be able to dispose of tires for free at the Cowlitz County Landfill, just off of Tennant Way. They’ll be open from 9 am until noon. Contact WSU Extension at 577-3014, extension 3 for more information.

Head to Kalama this Saturday morning for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event that Cowlitz County Solid Waste is hosting. Get rid of old paints, solvents, cleaners and other chemicals at this event, which will run from 9 am until 1 pm in the parking lot at the corner of Fir and Frontage Road in downtown Kalama. Call 423-4302 if you need more information.

The annual Downtown Kalama Clean-Up also happens this Saturday, starting at 9 am. All ages of volunteers can take part, but you should bring your own gloves, tools and shovels when you meet at the Kalama Post Office. Lunch will be provided to all of the volunteers that help out.

There’s a Rummage Sale set for this Saturday at St. Rose School in Longview, being put on by their middle school students, raising money for local and parish charities. The sale will run form 9 am until 1 pm in the St. Rose School gym, located at 720 26th Avenue, right off of Washington Way.

Out by Clatskanie, they’re holding a “Trash, Treasures and Plants Sale” this Saturday at the Quincy Grange. This will go from 9 am until 3 pm on Saturday, raising money for community services, youth programs and scholarship funds. The Quincy Grange is on Rutters Road outside of Clatskanie. Direction signs will be set up.

The Crusaders Relay for Life Team is holding a Bingo fundraiser this Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 pm at the Longview Eagles. Kids are welcome at the 1 pm session, with “Speed Bingo” happening after that 1 pm session concludes. Along with the Bingo, they’ll have a 50-50 drawing, raffles and food available for purchase. Proceeds will being going to the American Cancer Society.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market opens this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.

The Winlock Finnish Lodge is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, working to raise money for the Lodge’s scholarship program. They’ll start serving at the Hope Grange at 1 pm on Sunday, and they will also be having a silent auction. Call 360-669-0012 to RSVP, and to get more information.