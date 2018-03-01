Friday:

Commemorating the service of American Salvation Army women who went to the front lines of World War I, providing hot coffee, doughnuts and other support to troops, the Salvation Army will be involved with “Donut Day” on Friday, handing out free donuts all day long at the Fred Meyer store on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Diverse Sexualities and Genders Club at Lower Columbia College is hosting a PRIDE Festival on Friday. This will run from 2 to 6 pm in and around the LCC Student Center. They’ll have games, music, free food, face painting and more. It’s free and is open to all.

The Lower Columbia College Symphonic Band performs this Friday night, presenting a concert called “Super,” a show involving “heroic music” from a variety of genre. Conducted by Dr. Rob Davis, this concert will feature the world premiere of “Timber! A Sketch of the Pacific Northwest.” The audience is also encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes. The curtain at the Wollenberg Auditorium goes up at 7:30 pm; tickets are available at the Rose Center box office, one hour prior to the show.

At the Rose Center, a powerful drama called “A Piece of My Heart” is being presented on the Center Stage. Based on true stories, the play traces the journeys of six women who went to Vietnam, showing the impacts before, during and after their tours. Performances are set for 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Get tickets online through the LCC web page, or go to the box office.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

Cowlitz County Solid Waste is hosting another Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, going from 9 am until 1 pm in the Wahkiakum County PUD parking lot on Division St. in Cathlamet. Call 360-425-4302 if you have other questions.

The 28th annual Ethnic Support Council International festival happens this Saturday at Lower Columbia College, kicked off at 9 am with the student-led Unity Walk. Festivities will start at 10 am, with most events happening in and around the LCC Student Center. There will be dance performances from around the world, ethnic foods, a “world market” and more. It’s free; bring the whole family.

Out in Skamakowa, the 13th annual Rods and Reels Rod Run happens on Saturday, an event to raise money for the Wahkiakum “Dollars for Scholars” program. Registration at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds runs from 8:30 to 11:30 am, and awards will be presented at 2:30 pm. Get more information on the event Facebook page.

The Port of Kalama is hosting a Boating Safety Day on Saturday, going from 10 am to 3 pm at the Kalama Marina. Groups will be set up to promote boating safety, there will be free vessel inspections, along with educational booths.

The 3rd annual “Forget Me Not” Golf Classic happens this Saturday at Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso, a benefit for the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center. Registration opens at 11:30 am, and the shotgun start is at 1 pm. Call 360-200-4611 to learn more.

The annual Old West Side Neighborhood Gathering event happens this Saturday at Vandercook Park, starting at noon. This is a potluck event; you’re asked to bring a dish to share, along with your own beverages and picnic gear; you should also bring folding chairs or tables, if you would like. Call 360-425-0430 to learn more.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.