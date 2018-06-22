Friday:

Give the Gift of Life at a Bloodworks Northwest Blood Drive that’s happening this Friday at the Safeway store on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview. Hours are 10 am until 4 pm, with a break between 12:30 and 1:30 pm. Appointments are recommended by calling 1-800-398-7888, but walk-ins will also be welcomed.

Help raise money for the Kelso/Longview Special Olympics teams by taking part in fundraising events that are happening this weekend. Friday at the Triangle Bowl, the annual Pajama Bowl event will run from 5 to 8pm. Admission is $20 per person, or $100 for a team of five. On Saturday, a Car Wash is being held at the Faith Family Center at 38th and Ocean Beach Highway, going from 9 am to 4 pm. Proceeds will help with uniform and equipment costs for the Special Olympics athletes.

The annual Puget Island Garage and Yard Sales happen this weekend, starting on Friday and going through Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm each say. More than 50 separate sales are being held. You can pick up a map as you go onto the island, either as you come over the bridge from Cathlamet, or from the ferry landing.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

The 25th annual Tour de Blast bicycle event happens this Saturday, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Longview. The starting line at Toutle Lake High School opens at 6:30 am on Saturday; riders have the option of 53K, 87K or 132K rides, with the longest ride going all of the way up to Johnston Ridge. Proceeds help to support local and global Rotary programs. Learn more by going to tourdeblast.com.

There are a couple of things going on this weekend, starting Saturday morning with the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” at Lake Sacajawea. This is being coordinated with the Alzheimer’s Association, part of the world’s largest event connected to the fight against Alzheimer’s. Registration begins at 9 am on Saturday, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s starts at 10:30 am. Call 360-423-2200 to get more information.

A number of activities are being set up this Saturday at the Kelso Senior Center, part of “The Longest Day” event that’s being organized by the Alzheimer’s Association. This will run from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday in the old Catlin Hall in West Kelso; the entire family is invited.

The 7th annual “Arts of the Mountain” event happens this Saturday and Sunday on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, going from 9 am to 5 pm each day. Local artisans and musicians will be set up at three locations along SR 504, showing off their artistic creation. Get details at artsofthemountain.org.

Out in Skamakowa, there’s a Kite Festival that will be happening at Vista Park. Along all of the colors and shapes that will be in the sky, there will be facepainting, festival food and rides on a hand-made antique car. Things get started at 10 am on Saturday.

Help spruce up the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds on Saturday, helping get the facility ready for the upcoming Cowlitz County Fair. This is set to go from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday; they plan to do pressure washing, lawn edging, general cleanup and maybe some painting. You’re asked to bring gloves, scrub brushes, painting supplies, and maybe even bring a pressure washer of your own; lunch will be provided

Get an up-close look at what amateur radio operators do by heading out to the 24-hour Field Day that’s being put on by the Wahkiakum Amateur Radio Club. Local Ham radio operators will be trying to contact other operators from around the world, testing their equipment. The club will also demonstrate their abilities to perform in the event of a disaster. The Field Day starts at 11 am on the Wahkiakum High School baseball fields; it’s free to check out.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.