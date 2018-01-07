Friday:

The Kalama Heritage Festival returns this year, presented at Kalama Marine Park by the Pacific Ohana Foundation. The festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will feature a full weekend mixed with Hawaiian and Native American music, dance and food. Saturday will have canoe events, “Colors of Hawaii” processions, and members of the family of John Kalama will be honored. Festivities start at noon on Friday, 9 am on Saturday, and at 11 am on Sunday.

Get ready to boo the villain and cheer the hero at “Little Nell, the Orephan Girl,” Stageworks Northwest’s annual summer melodrama. Curtain times at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue will be at 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. “Little Nell, the Orphan Girl” will run each weekend through July 15th. Go to stageworksnorthwest.org to learn more.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

Auditions for an upcoming Stageworks Northwest production of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” will be held on Saturday, with roles available for 15 men and 4 women. You should bring a theatrical resume and a photo; auditions will include script readings and interactive activities. Auditions start at 10 am on Saturday at the Longview Theatre in downtown Longview.

You can help raise money for the Kari Jo Pearson cancer fund at a Garden Party and Dessert Extravaganza that’s happening on Saturday. This will run from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday at 145 Apache Place in Kelso (Head up Mt. Pleasant Rd., and then follow the signs). It’s free to come by and take part, but donations will be accepted; they will also be holding several raffles. Call 360-423-9636 for more information.

Help raise money for the local Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund this Saturday at Antidote Tap House at the Triangle Shopping Center. IAFF Locals 828 and 3828 are joining with Top Rung Brewing to take over the taps, there will be a Mariner Dog dinner special, hand rolled cigars, and you can even get your picture taken with a sexy Fire Fighter. Things get started at 3 pm on Saturday; your admission will include a keepsake mug and two brew tickets.

“Operation: Freedom Week” happens this weekend at the Kelso Senior Center, with events planned for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Kelso Senior Center Association is joining with the Cowlitz Valley VFW Post #1045 to host the event, with a USO Dance, a “drive-in movie” and “Patriotic Bingo.” Things are planned from 6 to 10 pm each night. You’re asked to RSVP by calling 503-395-5247.

Music on the Mountain happens this weekend at the Johnston Ridge Volcano Observatory, featuring the R&B and smooth soul sounds of “Northwest Groove,” a seven-member band out of Kelso. This will run from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Johnston Ridge; admission to the concert is free. If the weather turns, then they will move the show inside the Observatory building.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

An official Installation Service will happen on Sunday at the Lexington Bible Fellowship, as new Pastor Jeremiah Peck is welcomed to the area. The service will take place at 11 am on Sunday, with a reception for Peck and his family to follow. The church is located at 99 Garden St., near the end of John St. in Lexington.