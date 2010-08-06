Friday:

The Community Health Partners 5th annual Garage Sale happens this Friday and Saturday at 1734 Kessler Boulevard in Longview, helping to raise money to provide free medical, dental and vision clinics for children and adults that don’t have insurance. Hours at 9 am to 4 pm each day.

The Longview Garden Club is putting on its Annual Plant Sale, happening this Friday and Saturday at 4414 Independence Lane in Longview. Along with all of the plants and garden-related material, they’ll have books, yard art and a lot more. Proceeds will help the support the Garden Club and the civic projects that they are involved in.

Kelso Youth Baseball is holding the annual Ryan Wolf Scholarship Fundraiser this weekend at the KYB fields at Tam O’Shanter Park. Along with the great baseball, there will be raffles and prize drawings, including Mariners’ tickets, a Nike swag bag, gift cards, sports equipment and more. The scholarship fund was started in 2015, after the accidental death of 9 year-old Ryan Wolf; more than $2,000 in awards have been made since then.

You can help out the Lower Columbia College Foundation by going online to get your tickets for Friday night’s Cowlitz Black Bears game; the LCC Foundation is teaming up with the Black Bears, working to raise money for student success and excellence; 50 percent of all online sales will be donated to the LCC Foundation. Go to cowlitzblackbears.com to get more information and to get your tickets.

Kalama High School Senior Scotty Renslow will be presenting a Senior Piano Recital this Friday evening at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview, starting at 7 pm. A Meet and Greet Reception is planned after the show.

The annual Goonies Day and “Shot in Astoria” Celebration happens this weekend, with a number of things going on out at the mouth of the Columbia River. The Oregon Film Museum will be open, there’s a Community Skate Night on Friday, “Cosmic Bowling Goes ‘80’s” on Friday and Saturday, a “Decadent ‘80’s Dance Party” and other festivities. Most events are centered around downtown Astoria.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

Strand Insurance in Longview is hosting a Free Shred Day on Saturday, going from 9 am to 1 pm. Only paper documents can be brought in for secure destruction. Strand Insurance is located at 922 12th Avenue in Longview; call 360-423-5158 for more information.

A portion of Lake Merwin is being roped off for Saturday’s Mount St. Helens Kids’ Fishing Derby, which will happen from 9 am to 1 pm at Merwin Park, east of Woodland. More than 1,500 rainbow trout have been planted in the netted section at the lake; they’ll have gear available for the kids, there will be a parade, a 40-foot salmon, face-painting and a lot more. It’s free for all area kids.

“Get You and Your Bike Ready for Summer” happens this Saturday at the Longview Public Library. Everyone age 12 and older can bring their bike down to the library between 1 and 3 pm on Saturday for safety training, bike inspections, helmet use education and basic bike repair demonstrations. This is co-sponsored by the Library, Longview Parks and Recreation and the PeaceHealth Trauma Department. Participation is free.

Stageworks Northwest is hosting a Jazz Concert this Saturday night, featuring a trio of three local artists. The show will start at 7 pm on Saturday in the Longview Theatre, on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. There’s a $5 cover at the door, and there will also be a tip jar for the benefit of the musicians.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

The Columbia Choral Ensemble performs on Sunday in Longview, at a concert that’s set for 2 pm at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview. Guest artists will include Dick Uthman, Kris McElroy Weber and Rhiannon Fanning. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted, with the proceeds going to local food charities.

If you have a child in 1st through 6th grades, signups for the Cowlitz Pop Warner tackle football league are taking place this Sunday at Butler Acres Elementary School in Kelso. Signups and uniform sizing for the 2018 will take place at the school from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday. Get more information by going to the Cowlitz Pop Warner Facebook page.