The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is holding a free Boater Safety Training Class on Saturday, running from 8 am until 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Search and Rescue Building in Kelso. Remember that anyone age 59 and younger who plans to operate a boat is required to have a Washington Boaters Education Card, and this class will fulfill that requirement. Pre-registration is required; call Deputy Jordan Spencer at 577-3092 for information.

Check out the new digs for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, moving onto the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. An Open House is planned for tomorrow from 1 to 3 pm, starting with a short program before tours of the renovated space in Barracks Building #987 at Fort Vancouver. This building was first built in 1909, and reportedly has undergone an “amazing rehabilitation” to host the Forest Service. The building is located at 987 McClellan Road, just off of I-5 at historic Fort Vancouver.

Auditions for a youth production of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” that’s being put on by the Astor Street Opry Company in Astoria are being held tomorrow. Kids age six and up can audition between noon and 2 pm tomorrow; performances are planned to start February 17th. Get more information on the Astor Street Opry Company web page.

There’s a razor clam dig available on Sunday and Monday, but you’re going to have to travel to get there. Washington Fish and Wildlife now says that Kalaloch (clay-lock) will be open for digging on the Sunday and Monday evening tides. Located inside the Olympic National Park boundaries, Kalaloch hasn’t been open since 2012, due to a low abundance of clams. WDFW officials also say that Kalaloch is also very isolated and primitive, so you’ll need to be prepared for those conditions. Get more details from the WDFW web page, or from your local outfitter.