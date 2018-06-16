Friday:

The 95th annual Planters Days Festival continues Friday through Sunday down in Woodland, with most events centered around Horseshoe Lake and downtown Woodland. Get the full list of events from the Woodland Chamber of Commerce, or by going to the Woodland Planters Days Facebook page.

The annual Winlock Egg Days celebration happens this weekend, starting on Friday and running through Sunday. Come on up to see the World’s Largest Egg, along with the parade, the classic car show, egg salad sandwiches and a heck of a lot more stuff. Get details on the Egg Days page on Facebook.

You’re invited to come by and “Celebrate the Legacy” this Friday night as the remodeled Monticello Hotel ballroom is opened up for this faith-based event. The City Church of Longview-Kelso is hosting “Celebrate the Legacy,” billed as a night of worship and prayer, while also celebrating the “rebirth” of the historic hotel. Things get started at 6 pm; call 270-3294 for more information.

Saturday:

There’s a “$5-5K” happening Saturday morning. The Tam O’Shanter Run/Walk starts at 9 am on Saturday, going along the route starting the park in Kelso. You can “run or walk, fast or slow, bring the whole family and go!” Get details from Longview Parks and recreation by calling 442-5400, or go to mylongview.com.

The annual Tour de Blast bicycle event happens on Saturday, starting at Toutle Lake High School, and then going as far as the Johnston Ridge Volcano Observatory, if you please. “Day of Ride” registration is still open, with the starting line opening at 6:30 am on Saturday. Riders can choose between the 33-mile “Beginner” ride to Hoffstadt Bluffs and back, the 54-mile “Intermediate” ride goes to Elk Rock, and the 82-mile “Advanced” ride goes all the way to Johnston Ridge and back. Get all the information you need at tourdeblast.com.

Bring the kids to Lake Sacajawea on Saturday for the 67th annual Kelso-Longview Elks Fish Frolic. This is free and is open to all area kids from age 1 to 14. Lots of prizes will be awarded, with five separate age groups and five fishing categories. The Fish Frolic will run from 8am until noon on Saturday, and then the prizes will be handed out at 1. Kids will need to bring their own gear and bait. Call 846-7416 to find out more.

The 2017 Kiwanis Community Parade happens this Saturday in St. Helens, going this year with the theme of “Wonders of Columbia County. The parade starts at noon at the intersection of Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard, and will make its way to the waterfront in St. Helens. Get details on how your kids can participate by going to the St. Helens Kiwanis Club Facebook page.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia continues the effort to make sure that all kinds in the area are riding in safe and properly-installed child safety seats, with a Car Seat Clinic planned for Saturday at the Cowlitz 2 Main Station in Kelso. This will run from 10 am until 2 pm, in the station bays at 701 Vine St. Call 575-6280 to find out more.

If you need some help on polishing up that resume, there’s a workshop set for Saturday afternoon at the Longview Public Library, going from 1 to 3 pm. You can get free, one-on-one in helping to write your resume, along with the cover letter that you may also need to submit. No appointment is needed, and the help is free. Call the Longview Library at 442-5300 to learn more, or go to longviewlibrary.org.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.