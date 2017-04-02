Friday:

The Friends of the Kelso Library are holding a Book Sale this weekend, being held on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm each day, with Monday being a “Clearance Bag Sale.” Proceeds from the sale will help support children’s programs and other services at the Library in the Three Rivers Mall.

The Lower Columbia Contractors Association is putting on its annual “Cheaters Cup” Golf Tournament on Friday, being held at the Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso. The Tee-Party and check-in starts at noon, and then the shotgun start is set for 1 pm. Go to lcca.net for more information.

The Kelso High School Drama Club presents “The Show Must Go On,” with performances set for 7 pm Friday and Saturday night in the KHS Auditorium. Performances range from “serious to hysterical” in this final show of the year at Kelso High. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Lower Columbia College Drama is going WAY back for its spring show, putting on a production of the classic Greek tragedy “Antigone,” by Sophocles. Performances in the Center Stage Theatre at the Rose Center for the Arts are set for 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are available on the LCC Theatre department web page, or at the door.

Saturday:

If you’re planning to get a boat into this year’s Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta, then you had better get to Saturday’s second and final cardboard distribution event, which will happen from 9 am until noon on Saturday in the Red Beef Building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Be sure to wear long sleeves and gloves to avoid those nasty paper cuts, and also be sure to bring tie-down materials. Get more information on the Regatta Facebook page.

The 27th annual Ethnic Support Council International Festival happens this Saturday at Lower Columbia College, continuing the celebration of the growing diversity of the local area. Along with live entertainment representing cultures from all around the world, they’ll also have “world vendors” and international cuisine. The International Festival goes from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday; bring the whole family, admission is free.

The 23rd annual All-Rose Valley Community Garage Sale happens this Saturday, going from 9 am to 4 pm in the community to the south and east of Kelso. More than 30 families will be taking part in this “Spring Cleaning” event; you can pick up maps of the homes that are participating by going to the Carrolls Country Store on Old Pacific Highway South, or at the H&I Grocery on Rose Valley Road.

There’s also a “DIY Garage Sale” happening this Saturday at the Rose Valley Grange, going from 8 am until 5 pm. Proceeds from table rents will help to pay for a new roof on the Grange Hall, located at 1520 Rose valley Road.

Cowlitz County Solid Waste is putting on another Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, heading down to Cathlamet to pick up paints, solvents and other household chemicals for safe disposal. They will be set up in the PUD parking lot on Division Street in Cathlamet between 9 am and 1 pm on Saturday. Call 425-4302 if you have other questions.

Training for Reading Volunteers at the Longview Public Library starts this Saturday at 10 am. They’re looking for dedicated volunteers to help with the Summer Reading Program, as the young people are invited to “Build a Better World” during this year’s program. Volunteers will need to fillout an application and pass a background check, as well. Get more information on the Longview Library web page.

The “Forget Me Not” Golf Classic happens this Saturday at the Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso, a benefit for the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center. Your entry fee will include green fees, a cart, driving range access, a barbecue lunch. They will also have raffles and a silent auction. Registration opens at 11:30 am, and the shotgun goes off at 1 pm.

Dedication ceremonies at Willow Grove Park and Boat Launch are planned for Saturday, starting at 1 pm. Along with the dedication of the new playground and a ribbon-cutting, they’ll have face-painting, giveaways and refreshments. Find out more from the Port of Longview by calling 425-3305.

The WSU Master Gardeners are putting on a Junior Gardener Workshop this Saturday, titled “Let’s Get Dirty, the Ins and Outs of Soil.” This is for local kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade, helping them to learn about the soil that grows their veggies and flowers. The workshop runs from 2 to 4 pm in the Floral Building on the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. There is a small fee to take part. Call 577-3014, extension zero for more information.

Saturday is the last day you’ll be able to buy tickets for a special Mariners package that they’re giving away through the YMCA Goodtymes program. You could win a special package of four tickets to the game with Cleveland on Saturday, June 23rd, with Terrace Club seating and premium parking. Proceeds from the raffle will help support the Goodtymes program for local teens and adults with special needs.

The 42nd annual “Give ‘Em Hell Harry” Dinner and Auction happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, presented by the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee. The social hour starts at 5, with the buffet dinner being served at 6:30 pm. Along with the dinner, they’ll have silent and oral auctions, with a keynote speech from Greg Devereux, the executive director of the Washington Federal of State Employees. Get ticket information on the web page for the Cowlitz County Democrats, or call 360-703-5470.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Out at the coast, you can take part in the 119th anniversary celebration of the North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment State Park. Washington State Parks says that “numerous events are planned,” going from 11 am to 3 pm at the park just outside of Ilwaco. Get more information on northheadlighthouse.com.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.