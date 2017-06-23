Friday:

The Sons of Norway are hosting a Collectibles and Antiques Sale this Friday and Saturday, running from 9 am until 3 pm at the lodge on Catlin Street in West Kelso. The café will also be open from 10 am until 2 pm each day.

Help raise money for the homeless at the Indoor Yard Sale that’s planned for this Friday and Saturday at the Longview Presbyterian Church, located at 3808 Pennsylvania St. Free-will donations will also be accepted.

The Kelso Lions are having a Parking Lot Sale this Friday and Saturday at 208 Oak St. in downtown Kelso, right next to the Kelso Theater Pub. Hours are 10 am until 4 pm each day, with the proceeds helping to support local youth activities like scholarships, outdoor school and holiday baskets.

Hundreds of recreational vehicles are gathered at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds through Sunday, all taking part in the “Blast from the Past” rally of the Northwest area chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association. Along with the visitors, the seminars and the vendors, more than 100 “show coaches” are also expected from local dealers. It’s free and open to the whole family.

Bust out the clubs for the “Big Night” that’s happening this Friday afternoon at Mint Valley. This will be a two-person scramble, with no handicap required. Your $20 greens fee will also get you chips and salsa, a drink of your choice, and a lot of fun and games. Tee times are from 4:45 to 5:45 pm. Get more information on the Mint Valley Golf Course Facebook page.

Cheer for the hero and boo the villain at the newest Stageworks Northwest production, a rollicking melodrama called “No Sooner Won Then Wed.” Bring the kids for this family-friendly show. Curtain times at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee.

Saturday:

Join the Longview Sandbaggers in raising the seventh Squirrel Bridge, which will be going up in front of Kessler Elementary School this Saturday morning. This is expected to take about two hours, going from 8 to 10 am. Be aware that Kessler Boulevard will be closed between 18th and 20th Avenues while this work is going on. Flaggers will also be set up to help drivers detour around the work area.

The Castle Rock PTO is hosting a Parking Lot Sale on Saturday, starting at 9 am behind the Castle Rock Elementary School. This will be a multi-family sale, with concessions. The playground will be open for the kids, and they’ll even be able to paint rocks for free.

The sixth annual “Arts on the Mountain” festival happens on Saturday, with art, music and other events happening at three separate venues along the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway. More than 30 artists from this region will be featured, with works in an array of media. You’ll be able to participate in “Art on the Mountain at the Silver Lake Grange, at the Toutle VFW Hall, and at Twosome Art Studio. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

After immersing yourself in “Arts on the Mountain,” head up to the Johnston Ridge Volcano Observatory for “Music on the Mountain,” which will feature Dr. Rob Davis and the Lower Columbia College Symphonic Band from 6:30 to 8 pm this Saturday night. The show will be comprised of the “Music of Seas and Sailors” in the auditorium at Johnston Ridge, featuring pieces like “Cloudburst,” “Noah’s Ark,” “Victory at Sea” and more. Admission is free.

Mud Day 2017 happens from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday out Roy Morse Park, presented by Mike Wallin Re/Max and Longview Parks and Recreation. You and the kids will be able to run through the mud, scoop it up out of buckets, make mud pies and other fun stuff. Bathrooms will be provided, along with garbage bags for the muddy clothes. Bring the kids, a towel and a change of clothes, and then go play in the mud!

Help raise money for the medical bills that are mounting for the family of 17 year-old Logan Grove of Toledo, as he deals with a potentially fatal heart condition. Last year, the THS senior was diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Tachycardia, and he may eventually need a heart transplant. From 2 to 6 pm this Saturday, a Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction are planned at Toledo High. Tickets are available at the Toledo City Hall; donations to support the family can also be made at Timberland Bank in Toledo.

The Performing Arts Academy presents its 2017 Dance Recital on Saturday, an event titled “Curiouser and Curiouser.” This will be presented at 5 pm on Saturday in the Kelso High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door.

Heritage Days kicks off this weekend in Clatskanie, with a number of events prior to next weekend’s Independence Day events. The 27th annual Clatskanie Heritage Days Car Show happens on Saturday in the Clatskanie City Park, hosted by the Clatskanie Cruisers.

As you check out the cool cars, “Pie in the Park” will also be happening, going from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday. The Chapter T P.E.O. puts this event on, helping to support their activities in helping advance the education of women in the local area.

At Dusk, bring the kids down to the Clatskanie City Park for “Movie Night in the Park.” A family-friendly movie will be shown outdoors after the sun goes down; concessions will be available.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

Sunday evening in the Fellowship Center at the Castle Rock Seventh-Day Adventist Church, they’re putting on a disaster preparedness class called “Considerations for Country Living.” This will start at 6:30 pm on Sunday, in the church located at 7531 Old Pacific Highway North. It’s free to attend.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.