Friday:

Kelso Youth Baseball will be raising money for the Ryan Wolf Memorial Scholarship Fund, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the KYB ballfields at Tam O’Shanter Park. KYB members will be set up at the entry to the diamonds, collecting donations and selling 50-50 raffle tickets, with half of the pot going into the scholarship fund, and half going to the winner. The winning ticket number will be posted Sunday morning. Get more information at Tamo.

The Windermere Real Estate Community Service Day happens on Friday, with local Windermere brokers, managers and staff spending the day working with Lower Columbia School Gardens, doing “spring cleanup,” along with weeding, planting, separating of plants and other chores. This will run form 9 am until 3 pm at the Northlake School Gardens on Olympia Way in Longview. Windermere Real Estate has been providing help through this Community Service Day for 33 years.

The 2nd annual Dino Doozer Golf Tournament happens this Friday at the Lewis River Golf Course, just east of Woodland. The four-person scramble tees off at 12:30 pm, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. This event is a benefit for the Dino Doozer Foundation, working to raise money to fight childhood cancers. Dinner will be held at 6, after the golf is completed. Get more information on dinodoozerfoundation.org.

Don your PJ’s for Friday’s Pajama Bowl at the Triangle Bowl, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Washington. This will run from 5:30 to 8 pm at the bowling center next to the Triangle Shopping Center. Along with the team competition, they’ll have door prizes and raffles throughout the evening. Find out more at the Triangle Bowl, or call 749-4174.

Saturday:

There’s a Community Cleanup of the Highlands planned on Saturday, going from 10 am until 3 pm. Things will be centered around the Highlands Community Center at 292 21st Avenue, where volunteers will get their assignments and then will head out to do garbage cleanup, debris removal and graffiti cover-ups. Lunch will be served at 1 pm, and there will be a “debriefing” at 3 pm. Get more information on the Highlands Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

Your chance to “Become a Monster” happens on Saturday at the old Three Rivers Mall Cinema, as auditions for the “Cinema of Horrors Haunted House” will hold auditions. This will run from 9 am until noon on Saturday in the old movie theater off of Grade Street in Kelso. Treadway Events and Entertainment says that they will be conducting group auditions, while also looking for people to fill paid positions. Get more on the Cinema of Horrors Haunted House Facebook page.

Get some pointers on helping your small business to succeed at a workshop that’s being held at the Longview Public Library. “Simple Steps for a Well-Run Business” will go from 10 am to 1 pm in the Marion J. Otteraaen Room at the Library, with volunteers from SCORE will be on hand to cover key points about things like Goal Setting, Managing Time, Business Marketing and more. The workshop is free; call the Library at 442-5300 to find out more.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Mark Nelson invites you to take part in Saturday’s seminar called “Surviving an Active Threat: A Civilian Response.” Members of the Sheriff’s Office will talk about the “troubling trends” in these events, mental and physical preparation, human crisis response and other factors related to these events. The Surviving an Active Threat seminar will run from 10 am to 3:30 pm at the Cowlitz County Regional Conference Center; it’s free to attend. Call 577-3092 to register, or to get more information.

The “Summer on the Mountain” series continues this weekend, with the “Art Eruption” event at the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center, the old Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center. A full day of live music and art events will go from 10 am to 5 pm. There will be workshops on different types of art and media, guided walks, crafts for the kids and live performances from Lewi Longmire and the Left Coast Roasters. Freewill donations will be accepted, and lunch will be available for purchase.

The voice students of Barbaralee Futrell will be holding their Spring Recitals on Saturday, with sessions set at 2:30 and 4 pm at the Grace Bible Fellowship on S. 10th Avenue in Kelso. Students will present solos, duets and trios from a wide spectrum of musical styles. It’s free, and you’re invited to attend.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

This Saturday and Sunday is Free Fishing Weekend in Washington, with no license needed to fish or to gather shellfish in waters across the state. Anglers also do not need a Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement this weekend, but they will still need to mark their Catch Record Card if they do catch a salmon or a steelhead. Anglers can also use two poles on waters where that is allowed, without having a two-pole endorsement. The need for Discover Passes or Vehicle Access Passes is waived this weekend. Closed waters will remain closed, and anglers will also need to observe all of the size and bag limit rules that are currently in place.

There are a couple of kid-friendly events that are connected to the Free Fishing Weekend. Those include tomorrow. Mount St. Helens Kids’ Fishing Derby in the day use area at Merwin Park, east of Woodland, and the Lewis County Kids’ Fishing Derby at Lake Scanewa, located near Randle in eastern Lewis County. Along with the fishing, games and other activities are planned.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.