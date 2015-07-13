Friday:

The 98th annual Toledo Cheese Days continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with events and festivities happening all around the area. Friday’s highlights include the Cheddar Open Golf Tourney, the “Cheese Ball” formal dance, and the Frog Jumping Contest. Saturday features the Car and Motorcycle Show, the Cheese Days Parade, a cheesecake competition and the Midnight Dance. Sunday includes a Horseshoe Tournament, the Toledo Lions Beef Barbecue and the 14th annual Pie Auction.

The theme for this year’s Kalama Community Fair is “Small Town, Big Aloha,” and will run Friday and Saturday at Haydu Park. Bring the kids over on Friday for the Pie Diving Contest and the Chicken Chase, there’s a Treasure Hunt, and the Beer Garden opens at noon. The parade through downtown happens at 11 am on Saturday, there’s a “Strut Your Mutt” competition, and live entertainment all day. Haydu Park is located just east of the freeway, off of I-5 exit 30.

Help Kelso’s 13 year-old All-Star Baseball team raise money to get to regionals in Alberta, Canada by getting your car washed this weekend. The team will be set up at the Taco Time at Kelso’s Riverway Plaza on Friday and Saturday. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm each day.

The 17th annual PeaceHealth St. John Foundation Golf Tournament happens on Friday at the Longview Country Club, helping to raise money to support the Dialysis Unit, the Birth Center, the Kearney Breast Center and other facilities at St. John Medical Center. Registration runs from 9 to 11 am, with a breakfast and Bloody Mary bar open until 10:30 am. The shotgun start for the Florida Scramble is set for 11:30 am, followed by dinner and a live auction at 5 pm. Learn more by calling 360-414-7900.

It’s your last chance to boo the villain and cheer the hero at “Little Nell, the Orphan Girl,” Stageworks Northwest’s annual summer melodrama. Curtain times at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue will be at 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. “Little Nell, the Orphan Girl” will run each weekend through July 15th. Go to stageworksnorthwest.org to learn more.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

The second annual Clean Up Downtown Longview Day happens on Saturday, going from 8 am until 10 am. Volunteers will gather in the 12th Avenue Parking Lot behind Mill City Grill, and then they will fan out to work on R. A. Long Park, downtown alleys and other locations in the downtown core. Get more information on the Longview Downtowners Facebook page.

There’s going to be lots of Technicolor Spandex heading through town on Saturday and Sunday, as the annual Seattle-to-Portland Bicycle Classic rolls through town. 10,000 riders are expected to participate in the 203-mile tour between the Northwest’s major metro areas, with the first bikes leaving the University of Washington at 4:45 am. Riders will start showing up on West Side highway late on Saturday morning, making their way through Kelso and Longview to the Lewis and Clark Bridge before heading into Oregon on Highway 30. The bulk of the riders will come through Sunday morning and afternoon, with heavy traffic through town and across the bridge. Be ready for the extra congestion.

More than 400 local kids and their families are expected on Saturday at Lake Merwin for the 20th annual Special Kids Fishing Day. This will run from 9 am to 1 pm at the Merwin Fish Hatchery, where they are set up with wheelchair-accessible ponds, and stocked trout to catch. The Merwin Fish Hatchery is 10 miles east of Woodland, just off of State Route 503.

A five-day Summer Jazz Workshop starts this Saturday at Lower Columbia College, and continues through next Thursday. This is the second annual jazz workshop, which will feature five days of intensive, fun study and experimentation with jazz and improvised music with educators from all across the region. Learn more on the LCC web page.

The Mount St. Helens Institute is hosting the first of two Family Camp weekends on Saturday and Sunday, going on at the Science and Learning Center at Coldwater Ridge. Activities, hikes and other fun things are planned all weekend long. Another Family Camping session is also set for August 11 and 12. Get more information by going to mshslc.org.