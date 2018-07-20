Friday:

The Salvation Army is putting on a huge Rummage Sale today at their facility on 11th and New York in Longview, going from 9 am until 2 pm on Friday only. Organizers say that “we’re loaded” with all kinds of treasures. Proceeds from the sale will help to support the Salvation Army and its activities.

The Arc of Cowlitz County is hosting a Day Camp for Families, being held at Camp Evergreen on Mill Creek Road. Activities include a scavenger hunt, rock painting, hiking, crafts and a lot more. The Day Camp will run from 9 am until 2 pm on Friday. Register by calling 360-425-5494.

The 37th annual Bald Eagle Days opens on Friday in Cathlamet. Highlights on Friday include the Sidewalk Art Contest, the Famer’s Market and the Challenge of Champions bull riding event. There’s a giant inflatable Hungry Hippos game, train rides and a lot more. There’s also still time to enter the contest to be the person that pushes the plunger to start the fireworks show on Saturday. Events are happening in and around downtown Cathlamet.

The 60th Castle Rock Fair continues on Friday and Saturday, with the gates opening at 8 am each day. Along with the animal displays, there’s live entertainment, the Quarter Arcade, archery demonstrations and more. Hours are 8 am until 10 pm each day.

The 103rd Columbia County Fair also continues in St. Helens. There’s a Monster Truck Show on Saturday and Sunday, the “My Fair Lady” Pageant, the Pirate’s Parrot Show, live music and a lot more. The Columbia County Fairgrounds are located a couple of miles off of Highway 30 in St. Helens; follow the signs.

Bloodworks Northwest is putting on another local Blood Drive on Friday, running from 12:30 to 6:30 pm at the Kaiser Permanente clinic on 7th Avenue in Longview. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, though walk-ups will be accepted.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

There’s a “Move It Saturday” happening this weekend in Kelso. The Cowlitz Valley Runners and Cowlitz on the Move are teaming up with the South Kelso Neighborhood Association to host the event, inviting walkers, runners, joggers, cyclists and everyone else to take part in the event. This will start 8 am at the Kelso Starbucks on Minor Road. Learn more at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com/saturdayruns.

The Longview Parks and Recreation “Swim+Dash+Splash” Triathlon happens on Saturday at Lake Sacajawea, with participants doing ten laps in the pool at the YMCA, a 5K run around Lake Sacajawea, and a 2-mile kayak paddle on the lake. Get registration details by going to swimsplashdash.com.

The Solid Rock Cruisers are hosting the 18th annual “Believe in the Son” Car Show on Saturday, running from 9 am until 2 pm at Calvary Community Church on 38th Avenue in Longview. Lineup starts at 7:30 am on Saturday; registration for teen entries is free. Money raised at the event will help support local non-profits, and will also be used for scholarships.

There’s another “Soup’s On!” community lunch happening on Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church, with the doors opening at 11:30 am on Saturday, and lunch being served until 1. The Clothes Closet will also be open. The Kelso First Baptist Church is located at 214 S. 4th Avenue; call 360-423-2513 for more information.

The first-ever Crafted Beer and Food Fest happens on Saturday, a community-inspired beer and food festival that will be happening at R. A. Long Park in the Longview Civic Circle. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday, with 10 breweries offering at least 20 different hand-crafted beers for sale, along with artisan food, vendors and a cornhole tournament. This is a 21-and-over event; Learn more at craftedbrewfest.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.