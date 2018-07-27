Friday:

The 81st Cowlitz County Fair continues through Saturday, with the theme of “Starry Nights and Midway Lights.” The fair gates are open from 11 am to 11 pm, and admission is free. Friday night is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night at the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, a breast cancer awareness event. Everyone is asked to wear pink in solidarity with victims of breast cancer. Saturday will feature the “Rascal Rodeo” at 11 am, where disabled children will be able to come in and ride horses, and be involved in “rodeo” activities. The rodeo grounds open at 5 pm, and the action starts at 7. A separate ticket is needed to get into the rodeo. There’s free entertainment on the Bud Clary Small Stage, along with the animal, floral and canning competitions.

There’s a “Big Night Out” this Friday afternoon and evening at the Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview, a two-person scramble that will start at 4:45 pm. You’re invited to grab a date, a friend, your spouse or a family member to play; your admission fee will include green fees and a drink. Go to mint-valley.com, or call 360-442-5442 to get more information.

The Finnish-American Folk Festival happens this weekend out in Naselle, going Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This takes place around Naselle High School, and one of the highlights will be a free Saturday night concert from “Giants in the Trees,” Krist Novoselic’s new band. Along with the show, there are exhibits, lectures, music and dancing. They’ll also have a Salmon Dinner on Saturday.

The tall ships “Lady Washington” and “Hawaiian Chieftain” will be in Astoria this weekend, Friday through Sunday at the Astoria City Dock and Mooring Basin. The ships will be open for Tours on Friday and Sunday, and there will be Battle Sails, Evening Sails and Adventure Sails available for purchase. Learn more and get your tickets in advance by going to www.historicalseaport.org.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

All Rainier Columbians are invited to Hudson Park on Sunday for the Rainier All-Class Alumni Picnic, starting at 11 am at the park at the top of the Rainier Hill. A potluck picnic will begin at noon, and the Rainier Historical Museum will have pictures of old grade school classes. Museum staff are hoping that picnic-goers can help to identify students in those photos. Hudson Park is located on Larson Road, just off of Highway 30.