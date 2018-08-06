Friday:

Rainier Days in the Park happens this weekend, starting on Friday and going through Sunday on the waterfront. Things open at 3 pm on Friday, with live entertainment going at 5, 7 and 9 pm. The carnival and the live entertainment goes all day on Saturday, capped off with they claim is the “best fireworks show on the Columbia. An All-Church service is planned for Sunday morning, there will be music all day, and “Sanctus Real” will close the show at 5 pm on Sunday.

Get ready to boo the villain and cheer the hero at “Little Nell, the Orephan Girl,” Stageworks Northwest’s annual summer melodrama. Curtain times at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue will be at 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee. “Little Nell, the Orphan Girl” will run each weekend through July 15th. Go to stageworksnorthwest.org to learn more.

The Farmers Market at the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet is now open for the season, operating from 3 to 6 pm each Friday through August 1st.

Saturday:

The 26th annual Bow-Tie Bash happens on Saturday in downtown Longview. This is the major fundraising event of the year for the Columbia River Corvettes, helping to support a number of local charities and social service agencies. The 2018 Bow-Tie Bash starts at 9 am on Saturday, with the classic, customs and antiques vehicles lining Commerce Avenue. Admission is free.

The Kelso First Baptist Church holds its annual Parking Lot Sale on Saturday, going from 9 am until 3 pm. Tables are available at no charge, or you can bring your own. The Kelso First Baptist Church is located at 214 S. 4th; call 360-423-2513.

Saturday is Kids Day at the Stella Museum, going from 11 am until 4 pm. The Stella Historical Society is opening its 2018 season with the event, which will feature pioneer games like hopscotch, cat’s cradle, jacks, marbles, and more. There will also be a scavenger hunt, and kids will receive pennies for participation; kids will be able to purchase old-time treats with their “winnings.” The Stella Museum is located ten miles west of Longview, just off of Ocean Beach Highway.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

The Volcano Venture Youth Camp starts on Sunday at the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center, hosted by the Mount St. Helens Institute. They say that kids will be hiking, playing, creating art and will “get nerdy” about the geology and ecology of our local volcano. This is a co-ed camp for kids ages 8 through 12. Go to mshinstitute.org to learn more.

“General Dischord” returns to Clatskanie on Sunday, an 11-member band of Oregon National Guard personnel, selected out of the 40-member “Oregon’s Own” 234th Army Band of the Oregon National Guard. They’ll also be joined by “Clos du Vent,” from the 111th Army Band from Pearl City, Hawaii. The free concert starts at 3 pm on Sunday at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, but seating is limited. Go to clatskaniearts.org to get more information.