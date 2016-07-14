Friday:

Registration opens at 9 am on Friday at the 16th annual PeaceHealth St. John Foundation Golf Tournament, which is being played at the Longview Country Club. At 10:45, they’ll have brunch and a Bloody Mary bar, and the shotgun start is at 11:30. Dinner and the auction activity will start at 5:30 pm. Over the years, this tournament has raised more than $1.85 million for various programs at St. John Medical Center.

Community festivals continue around the area. Bald Eagle Days runs Friday and Saturday in Cathlamet; on Friday, there’s a Family Geocaching/Treasure Hunt Competition, a Sidewalk Chalk Art contest, live music, a beer garden and more. On Saturday, the Kiwanis will serve a pancake breakfast prior to the “Rollin’ on the River” parade down Main Street; there will be train rides, and fireworks over the Columbia River at 10 pm.

The Castle Rock Fair continues Friday and Saturday, opening each day at 8 am. Along with the animal exhibits, the Quarter Arcade and midway, country singer Aaron Crawford will do two shows on Friday, followed by Lukas Rose on Saturday.

“The Stars are out in Kalama,” as the Kalama Fair continues through Saturday at Haydu Park, just east of I-5 at exit 32. There’s a Whipped Cream Pie Diving Contest Friday afternoon at 12:30 pm, the Kids Chicken Chase, a Treasure Hunt, live entertainment, and a “Twilight Ballroom Dance.” Saturday will have the Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast, the “Strut Your Mutt” dog contest and parade, the “Queen of the Roe” fashion show, a “Redneck Rodeo, live music and more.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia is holding a Car Seat Clinic this Friday afternoon, going from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Red Canoe Credit Union branch on Washington Way. Due to a generous donation from Graco, there will be a limited number of new car seats available for just $10 apiece. This will take place in the parking lot, just follow the signs.

Kelso native son Cort Carpenter comes back to Cowlitz County on Friday night, performing a country music concert after the Cowlitz Black Bears game at Story Field. Black Bears officials say that there are only a few tickets remaining for this game, so you’ll need to move fast to score yours. The game against the Gresham Greywolves starts at 6:35 pm, and then the concert with Cort Carpenter and the Triple C Band will start about a half-hour after the game concludes.



Saturday:

The 2nd annual Castle Rock Volunteer Firefighter Breakfast happens on Saturday, going from 8 to 10 am in the parking lot of Denali Heating and Air Conditioning, located at 125 Moiser Road. Come and join the firefighters while filling up on free all-you-can-eat pancakes.

The 17th annual “Believe in the Son” Car Show. This will run from 9 am until 2pm in the parking lot of the Calvary Community Church, located on 38th Avenue in Longview. They’ll have music, games, food and raffles, and class winners will receive trophies and a special photo of their cars. It’s free to come by and look at these great vehicles.

Napavine puts on its party hat this weekend, with the Napavine Funtime Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s highlight is the parade through downtown, followed by the big Car Show on Sunday.

The Kelso First Baptist Church is hosting another ‘Soup’s On” Community Lunch on Saturday, going from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the church on S. 4th Avenue. The Clothes Closet will also be open; you’re invited to “Come and Share with Us.” Call 423-2513 for more information.

The Crusaders are raising money for the upcoming Relay for Life, hosting a Bingo event on Saturday at the Longview Eagles. Kids age 8 and older at welcome at the 1 pm session, and there’ll have “Speed Bingo” after the main session, if enough people are interested. Along with the bingo games, they’ll have a 50-50 drawing, and the kitchen will be open for food. The Longview Eagles are located at 1526 12th Avenue.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.



Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.