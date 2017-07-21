Friday:

The Columbia County Fair continues Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds just outside of St. Helens. Along with the exhibits of animals, pies and live entertainment, there are magic shows, Cook’s Racing Pigs, the Pirate’s Parrot Show, even a hypnotist. The Columbia County Fairgrounds are located just west of town, right off of Bachelor Flat Road.

More than 100 vendors are expected this Friday night near Woodland, along with 30 vintage travel trailers, live entertainment and a lot more at the “Ragtag Revival.” This is the third year for this event, taking place on the Wickering Heights farm. Vintage vendors will be open from 4 to 7 pm on Friday; this is also a 21-and-over event. The whole family is invited to come on Saturday, with the vendors open from 10 am to 5 pm, and from 10 to 3 on Sunday. Wickering Heights Farm is located on 389th Street, a few miles south and east of Woodland.

The Cowlitz County Cornhole Summer Campout happens Friday and Saturday at the Toutle River RV Resort, north of Castle Rock at exit 52. A Singles tournament is scheduled for Friday evening at 6 pm, then there will be a Doubles event starting at 10 am Saturday morning. Blind Draw and Co-Ed events are also being planned. Get more information by calling 560-6023.



Saturday:

The 5th annual Ronan Thompson Foundation 5K Fun Run and Walk happens this Saturday morning at Lake Sacajawea, continuing to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer. This event starts at 10 am on Saturday, with the run/walk course going around the lake. Get more information at www.RonanFoundation.org.

After you finish the 5K, get cleaned up and head over to the Monticello Hotel for the Heart of Gold Gala and Auction, which will happen on Saturday. The doors will open at 5:30 pm in the newly restored hotel, with fine dining, silent and live auctions, live entertainment and more; again, get more information at www.RonanFoundation.org.

Saturday evening at the Longview Eagles, a special dinner is being put on to benefit 8 year-old Khia Romo, who is dealing with serious heart issues, as she was born with a rare and very serious cardiac condition. Early next month, Khia will be going in for her fourth open heart surgery, and her family needs financial help in paying for these procedures. They’ll be serving a prime rib dinner at 5 pm, along with an auction, a 50-50 raffle, and other drawings through the evening. Contact the Longview Eagles at 1526 12th Avenue for more information.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.



Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.