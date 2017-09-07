Friday:

They’re celebrating “125 Years of Connections” at the 2017 Toledo Cheese Days, which runs through Sunday. The Cheddar Open Golf Tourney starts on Friday, along with the Tennis Tournament. The Frog Jumping Contest starts at 5:30 on Friday at Toledo High School, along with Bingo at 6:30 pm There’s a big parade on Saturday, the 16th annual Car and Motorcycle Show, and of course, free cheese sandwiches being handed out at noon at the Toledo Presbyterian Church.

Rainier Days in the Park happens this weekend, the 59th annual edition of the community party along the waterfront. Days in the Park runs from 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Cathlamet-based “Giants in the Trees” will be performingat 9 pm on Saturday, with Krist Novoselic on bass and accordion. The carnival is open all three days, there’s a parade at 10 am on Saturday, and then the big fireworks show at 10 pm on Saturday.

The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce hits the road for this month’s Business After Hours event, spending a whole weekend at the Silver Cove Resort at Silver Lake. Activities are planned for Chamber members through the weekend, and the Business After Hours event itself will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Saturday. Registration is required for those who aren’t camping; call 423-8400 or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org for more information.

It’s your last chance to cheer for the hero and boo the villain at the newest Stageworks Northwest production, the last weekend for the rollicking melodrama called “No Sooner Won Then Wed.” Bring the kids for this family-friendly show. Curtain times at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night, along with a 2 pm Sunday matinee.

Saturday:

Help to kick off the opening of the 2017 season at the Stella Museum on Saturday, with a special Kids Day that will run from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. They’ll have a number of “pioneer games” for the kids to play, there will be a Treasure Hunt, you can ring the old school bell, and there will be displays of unique and antique tools. The Stella Museum is located about ten miles west of Longview, just off of Ocean Beach Highway.

The Kelso First Baptist Church is hosting an Parking Lot Sale on Saturday, running from 9 am to 3 pm. Tables for sellers are available at no charge; proceeds from the sale will help to support the church’s prison ministry. The church is located at Fourth and Vine Streets in Kelso.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.



Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.