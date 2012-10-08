Friday:

Give the gift of life at a blood drive, being held from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday at Community Home Health and Hospice on 11th Avenue in Longview. Bloodworks Northwest will be collecting donations of whole blood and platelets, with a break from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. You can call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, but walk-ups are also welcome.

Come and help pay for a new roof on the historic House of Prayer for All Nations by going to the “Razin’ the Roof Rummage Sale,” happening this Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm each day. One of the oldest church buildings in the City of Longview is in dire need of a new roof, including the trusses. The building walls also need to be straightened. “Operation Restore” has taken on the task of restoring the church, located across the street from Victoria Freeman Park. Get more information by going to cwcf.org/houseofprayer.

Head over to 1612 Burcham in Kelso on Friday between noon and 2 pm for “Lunch and Learn,” an opportunity to tour the REACH Children’s Respite Home. This residential facility is being operated by Life Works, helping to provide support to families with disabled children. Get more information by calling 360-577-9093, or go to lifeworkswa.org.

The Columbia River Chamber Music Festival concludes this weekend, with performances at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview. Curtain is set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 3 pm performance on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

It’s a whole weekend of “pickin’ and grinnin’” this weekend up in Toledo, as the 34th annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival takes over Toledo High School. A record seven bands will perform at this year’s event, along with all of the jam sessions, workshops, swap meets and other fun. Ticket information is available by going to WashingtonBluegrassAssociation.org. Weekend camping is also available.

Head on up Highway 12 to catch the 76th rendition of the “Granddaddy of All Logging Shows,” as the venerable Morton Logging Jubilee runs through Sunday. Along with competition in ax throwing, speed climbing and log rolling, there will be lawnmower races on Friday, a parade on Saturday, along with the Logging Shows on Saturday and Sunday. Dry camping is available at Jubilee Park in Morton.

Saturday:

For those of you that need to get a Washington State Boater’s Education Card, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an “Adventures in Boating” Boater’s Education Class on Saturday, going from 8 am to 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Search and Rescue Building. That’s located at 1800 Western Lane, off of Grade Street in Kelso. The class is free, and you can get information on the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s web page.

If you missed out on the Terry-Taylor Garage Sale, have no fear, as the Lexington Annual Community Sale happens on Saturday. Organizers say that more than 70 homes have signed up to participate, and even more could be mapped by Saturday. Follow the signs on West Side Highway north of Kelso to pick up a map.

Relay for Life of Cowlitz County celebrates its 30th anniversary of raising money to battle cancer, happening this Saturday and Sunday at Kelso High School. This year’s Relay will start at 10 am on Joe Stewart Track at Schroeder Field, beginning with the Survivor Lap. Lunch for survivors and their caregivers will be served at 11 am, and the 4th annual Hall of Fame class of Sally E. Huttel, Laurel Austin and Tom Gunn will be inducted at 3. The Lip Sync Battle featuring all of those great local law enforcement officers and first responders will happen at 7 pm on Saturday, and then the Luminaria Lap will take place at 10 pm, honoring those lost to cancer. At 11:30 pm, the first-ever “Campout for a Cure” will get under way, with camping activities and games going on until dawn. Bring your camp chairs, pitch your tent, set out your sleeping bag and watch the meteor shower. The final lap will happen at 10 am on Sunday. There’s a goal of raising $100,000 to support the American Cancer Society.

There’s a Rummage Sale to benefit the SW Washington Alzheimer’s Association happening on Saturday at the Monticello Park Senior Living facility, located at 605 Broadway in Longview. They’re ramping up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, coming up on September 22nd at Lake Sacajawea. Residents of the facility will have all kinds of treasures up for sale; hours are 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday.

Get the kids out to the Puget Sound Energy Family Outdoor Adventure, hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation at Lake Sacajawea. This will go from 11 am until 2:30 pm on Saturday at Martin’s Dock. They will have all manner of outdoor activity available, including a rock wall, archery, fishing, canoeing, an obstacle course, even a catapult! Contact Longview Parks and Recreation to pre-register.

The Columbia County 4-H Horse Leaders are hosting the annual Bunker Hill Trail Ride on Saturday, heading out from Olsen Quarter Horses, located on Dowd Road outside of St. Helens. This is a fundraiser for 4-H, featuring a 7-mile ride, along with a number of “shortcuts.” The first rider will head out at 9 am, followed by raffles and other activities at 1 pm. Learn more by going to the Bunker Hill Trail Ride Facebook page.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.