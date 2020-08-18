Friday:

Friday, August 17th is the last day to participate in the 2018 “Fill the Canoe” School Supply Drive, being conducted by the Red Canoe Credit Union. Red Canoe will be matching all donations, pound for pound, which will then be distributed to local school kids. Donations can be made at the Red Canoe Main Branch, the Kelso branch, at 30th Avenue, the branch on Washington Way, at the Libraries in Kelso and Longview, and at Youth and Family Link.

The 110th Wahkiakum County Fair continues through Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Skamakowa. Along with the 4-H animal exhibits and domestic arts competitions, there will be bouncy houses, new vendor booths, games and more. The Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds are just off of Ocean Beach Highway in Skamakowa, right across from Vista Park.

Community Home Health and Hospice hosts the Camp Cedars Bereavement Camp for kids who have experienced the death of a family member or a close friend, happening this Friday through Sunday. Kids will spend three days at Camp Cedars, intended to help those kids deal with their grief while also taking part in a wide array of outdoor activities. Learn more by calling 360-703-0300.

Give the gift of life at an American Red Cross blood drive, being held from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm on Friday at St. John Medical center, in Conference Rooms C and D. Bloodworks Northwest will be collecting donations of whole blood and platelets, with a break from 2 until 3 pm. You can call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, but walk-ups are also welcome.

Saturday:

If you missed Terry-Taylor, and you were too busy to go to Lexington, guess what? You have another chance to find some treasures at the annual Rainier City-Wide Garage Sale, which happens from 8 m to 4 pm on Saturday. As many as 90 separate garage sales will be mapped, happening bot inside and outside of the Rainier city limits. Maps will be available at several locations in Rainier

The 2018 Squirrel Fest opens up Saturday morning with the Happy Kids on the Run 5K Walk and Run. Registration at Happy Kids Dentistry on Olympia Way starts at 8 am, and then the run will strt at 9 am. Everyone is invited to get up and take part; there will also be a raffle for a $500 package from the Great Wolf Lodge. Visit the Happy Kids on the Run Facebook page to learn more. Food and craft vendors will open at 10 am, and the Kids Activities get under way at 11 am.

At 11:00, the Squirrel Fest Bed Races will get under way, a benefit for Family Promise of Cowlitz County. Five-person teams will compete with their “racing beds,” seeing who can complete the course quickest. Prizes will be awarded for Fastest Bed, for the “Squirreliest Bed Theme, and a Merit Award for the team that raises the most money.

The Longview Sandbaggers take the stage at noon, when the newest Squirrel Bridge will be revealed, the eighth bridge that will go up in the city.

L-BOW the Clown performs at noon and 3:30 pm, making balloon animals for the kids in between. Circus Cascadia will perform at 2 pm, and the Beer Garden opens at 1 pm. You can also avoid the parking headaches by using the free shuttle that will be running between the Mill City Grill and the Kirkpatrick Clinic.

The musical entertainment starts at 6 pm, and a ticket is required to get in. The Strange Tones will perform at 6 pm, Randy Linder performs a CCR tribute from 7 to 8:30 pm, and the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies bring their swing-ska-jazz show to the Main Stage at 8:30 pm.

Also happening during Squirrel Fest, the annual Columbian Artists “Art in the Park” event moves to the Civic Circle, coming from previous years at Lake Sacajawea. “Art in the Park” is open from 10 am until 5 pm. Columbian Artists Association members will have art on display and for sale, offered in a variety of media. Admission is free;

It’s being billed as “Washington’s Largest Cornhole Tourney,” and it’s happening this Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. Along with the heated competition, they’ll have street vendors, barbecue and a Beer Garden run by Ashtown Brewing. Prizes will be awarded in Youth and Adult divisions, in Singles and in Teams. Things get started at 11 am on Saturday.

There’s another “Soup’s On” Community Lunch event happening this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church, located at 214 S. 4th. The doors open at 11:30 am, and lunch will be served until 1 pm. The Clothes Closet will also be open. Call 360-423-2513 to get more information.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale, harvest time is starting to kick into high gear. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

The Coldwater Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse is putting on its annual Poker Run on Sunday, heading out from the Indy Way Diner, and finishing at the Longview Eagles on 12th avenue. Registration starts at 8:30 am, and the kickstands go up at 10 am.

Auditions for the Stageworks Northwest production of “Time Stands Still” will happen this Sunday at the Longview Theatre, located on Commerce Avenue. This is a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, focused on two people who are at crossroads in their lives, their careers and their relationship. Parts are available for three women and one man. You should be prepared to read from the script; a 30-to-60-second monologue would be preferred, but it is not required.