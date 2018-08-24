Friday:

Registration for the 44th annual Unique Tin Car Show opens at noon on Friday at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, and then the pizza party for car show entrants starts at 6 pm. More than 500 classic, custom and antique cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles are expected, along with more than 2,500 people in attendance. The gates open at 9 am on Saturday, with a Swap Meet, the Miss Unique Tin Contest, a Beer Garden and Door Prizes. An award will also be presented in the Young Rodder class, with kids age 18 and younger showing off their own cars. At 6 pm, the Car Show will hit the streets, cruising 15th Avenue from 6 to 9 pm. A permit is required to take part in the cruise.

From 9 am until noon on Friday, the annual Castle Rock Kids’ Clothes Closet happens at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Front St. This is open to families in the Castle Rock and Toutle School Districts that are eligible for free and reduced lunches. Kids in Pre-K through 12th Grade can participate, with each child receiving a package of underwear and socks, along with a voucher for shoes. The kids will also be able to choose out of gently-used clothing that has been donated.

Take your honey out for dinner and dancing on Friday night, while also helping out the local Special Olympics teams. This gala will run from 6 to 9 pm Friday night at the McClelland Arts Center, located at 951 Delaware St. in Longview. A DJ will be spinning the tunes, and there will also be raffle prizes. Your admission fee will help to buy equipment, uniforms, and event transportation for local Special Olympians. Call 360-749-4174 to learn more,

The teams are leaving Timberline Lodge at O-dark-thirty Friday morning, taking off on the 37th annual Hood-to-Coast Relay, going from Mt. Hood to the beach at Seaside. More than 12,600 runners will take relay legs over the 199-mile course, along with another 8,000 or so that are taking part in the Portland-to-Coast Walk Relay and the High School Challenge Relay. The race will be coming through Columbia and Clatsop counties, so be on high alert if you’re heading onto the back roads in those areas this weekend.

The sky will be filled all weekend long out at Long Beach, as the annual Washington State International Kite Festival continues through Sunday. Go to funbeach.com for the schedule of events.

Just north of Toledo, the 54thannual Cowlitz Prairie Threshing Bee and Gas Show opens on Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be operating and static displays of antique tractors, threshers and other farm equipment. Things kick off Friday evening with a Potato Bar at 6 pm, and the Tractor Parade at 7 pm. Kids age 12 and under get in free.

Saturday:

They’re getting “wild and wacky” down in Woodland on Saturday, as the Friends of the Woodland Community Library put on their annual Bocce Ball Blowout. This will run from 9 am until 3 pm at Hoffman Park in Woodland, and at the Woodland Community Center. That’s located at 782 Park Ave. Along with the team competition, they’ll have a silent auction and a taco truck. City officials will also be going into the dunk tank.

The christening of the new FieldTurf on Schroeder Field at Ed Laulainen Stadium happens Saturday morning, with the annual Kelso High School Blue and Gold Game. Opening Day festivities start at 9 am, with a shave ice truck, unique merchandise sales and surplus Kelso High football jerseys for sale. Numbers and styles are available on a “first-come, first-served” basis, going for $50 apiece; they’re $45 with your annual season ticket purchase. You can “meet and greet” with the football players and the cheerleaders, and they’ll also have other Pep Club and booster gear for sale. Kickoff is set for 10 am.

The Vader Assembly of God Church is putting on a Back-to-School Fair on Saturday, happening from 10 am until 1 pm. School-age kids in South Leiws County can come by and pick up free school supplies; they’ll also have a bounce house, food and games for the kids. Get more information by calling 360-295-3756.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Concealed Handgun License class on Saturday, open to residents on each side of the Columbia River. On a first-come, first-served basis, you’ll be able to go by the Sheriff’s Office in St. Helens, and get processed for your CHL. Get more information on the Columbia County Sheriff Office’s web page, just click on the CHL button.

The equestrians of IEA Team Longacre will be raising money on Saturday with a Car Wash that will go from 1 to 4 pm at Advance Auto Parts on Washington Way. These young horse-persons are trying to raise cash to cover expenses for competition fees, travel expenses, show wear, training fees and more. Learn more on the IEA Team Longacre Facebook page.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale, harvest time is starting to kick into high gear. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

Bring the kids out to the Longview Methodist Church for “Fire Pit Fun,” an evening of s’mores, singalongs and camp games, starting at 6:30 pm on Sunday. The church is on 30th and Pacific Way in Longview, and the fire pit is behind the church, next to the Dike Trail. You can also meet the pastor, and learn more about the services and programs offered at the church.