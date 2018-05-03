Friday:

Give the gift of life at an American Red Cross blood drive, being held from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday at the Red Canoe Credit Union branch on Washington Way in Longview. Those who make a donation will get a gate admission ticket to the Clark County Fair, and a barbeque lunch will also be served. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm; make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or go to redcrossblood.org.

Registration for the upcoming season of the Longview Parks and Recreation FFL Robotics Club closes on Friday. The club is for kids age 9 to 14, working on an active project, solving a real-world problem using LEGO MINDSTORMS technology. The Lego Robotics Club challenges kids to think like scientists and engineers to solve that problem. Call 360-442-5400 to register, or go to the Parks and Rec web page to learn more.

There’s a Free Dental Clinic for low-income veterans and their kids today, happening between 9 am and 3 pm at the Kaiser Permanente Building on 7th Avenue in Longview. This is open to all low-income veterans in the area, along with their dependent children that are on medical coupons. Participants must live in Cowlitz or Wahkiakum County; residency and income status will be verified. Referrals for restorative care will be set during the exams being done today. Screening is being done by the Community Health Partners, along with students from the University of Washington Dental School; the dental work will be done by Kaiser Permanente dentists. Call 360-560-2438 to get more information.

The 2nd annual Cathlamet Art Festival happens this weekend; the kickoff reception at the Tsuga Gallery in downtown Cathlamet happens at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by a live auction at 6, then music and poetry at 8. On Saturday, the Art Walk on Main St. opens at 9 am, with art on display, music, readings and more at locations all along Main St. Get more by going to tsugagallery.com.

They’re raising money for scholarships through the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce “Island Bingo,” happening Friday evening at the Kelso-Longview Elks. This is a 21-and-over event, and the Chamber also reports it’s a sell-out. Check with the Chamber at 360-423-8400.

The Columbia River Chamber Music Festival returns over the next two weekends, with performances at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview. Curtin is set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 3 pm performance on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

The 18th annual Winlock Pickers Fest happens this weekend in Winolequa Park. Six bands are featured this weekend, along with workshops, jam sessions, “slow jams,” kids’ activities and a lot more. Camping is available. Go to winlockpickersfest.com to get the schedule.

Poul and Zenaida’s Pig Roast, Potluck and Campout happens this weekend out by Rosburg. You can come by and stay for the whole weekend, or you can just come for the Pig Roast between 3 and 4 pm on Saturday. It’s completely family-oriented, with games for the kids, music, a water slide, and more. You can bring a dish to share, and you should bring your own chairs and refreshments.

The Vernonia Friendship Jamboree and Logging Show happens this Friday through Sunday. The softball tournament runs all weekend, the parade is at 11 am on Saturday, and the Lawnmower Races start at 4. Get more information at vernoniafriendshipjamboree.com.

If you’re heading out the beach, the Annual 75th Jake the Alligator Man Birthday Party is happening Friday and Saturday in Long Beach. Friday will feature Jake’s Burlesque Bachelor show, live music, and even more burlesque dancing. Saturday features the car show, the Bride of Jake contest, a beer garden, live entertainment and vendor booths. Get busy with Jake by going to jakethealligatorman.com.

Saturday:

It’s Terry-Taylor-Northlake Garage Sale time, starting at 8 am on Saturday in the neighborhood across from John Null Park in Longview. Remember that street traffic will be detoured, and parking inside the sale area will be iffy. You’re advised to park outside, and then walk in. A map of traffic flow and other advice about parking is available on Terry-Taylor-Northlake Garage Sales Facebook page.

This Saturday is when Nancy Chennault and the volunteers who have been working to beautify Castle Rock will be featured on “Garden Time TV,” a weekly gardening show that airs on Fox 12 out of Portland. The show starts at 9 am tomorrow morning on Fox 12 Plus, which is KPDX channel 49 over the air. The show airs on Comcast channels 13 and 713, and on channel 49 for Dish and DirecTV customers.

The Cathlamet Wooden and Classic Boat Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Elochoman Marina. Along with the boats that will be on display, there’s going to be a Ducky Derby, live boat building, demonstrations and more. Get more information at the Wahkiakum County web page.

At Kelso High School, the Fellowship for Christian Athletes is hosting a Wrestling Camp for local grapplers. NCAA Champion and 3-time All-American Myles Martin will be there to help the wrestlers sharpen their skills, and he will also provide messages of inspiration and faith to the campers. The camp starts at 9:30 am on Saturday, and will go until about 4 pm. The Cowlitz FCA Facebook page has more information.

A Free Clothing Swap is happening this Saturday at the Longview Public Library, going from 10 to 11 am. Donations need to be clean, free of stains, and not in need of repair. Clothes, shoes and other accessories can also be traded. You can bring as many wearable items as you like, and take as much as you want home with you. The Cowlitz County Free Clothing Swap page has more information.

“Dogapalooza” takes over the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds on Saturday, open from 11 am to 4 pm. Admission is free, and there’s all kind of doggie fun to be had. There are Silly Dog Contests, Dock Diving Dogs, Weiner Dog Races, a Costume Contest, a Peanut Butter Eating Contest, just to start. There’s more information available on Facebook, and on the Chamber web page.

Out at Roy Morse Park on Saturday, the United Way Co-Ed Softball Classic kicks off at 11 am. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st Place Team, the Most Creative Team Uniforms, and for the Most Spirited Team. $10 gets you into the Home Run Derby, Ashtown will have a Beer Garden, and concessions will also be available. This is a benefit for the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.

Next to the Wooden Boat Festival and the Art Festival in Cathlamet, the 3rd annual Ugly Car and Rat Rod Show will also be taking place on Saturday, sponsored by River Mile 38 Brewing. You can find out about the River Mile 38 Mermaid, watch the boats and the cars arrive, and you can also listen to live music while strolling the Marina. Hours are 2 pm to 9 pm, with the trophies for the Ugliest Car being presented at 6 pm.

They’re hoping for clear skies on Saturday up at the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center at Coldwater Ridge, as the Mount St. Helens Institute hosts the MSH Sky and Star Party. From 3 pm until dark, there will be solar viewing, an indoor planetarium, speakers and other activities. After dusk, the Friends of Galileo and the Rose City Astronomers will have scopes set up for viewing, they’ll demonstrate Night Sky Etiquette, there’s a laser-guided constellation tour and more. Call 360-274-2114 for registration information.

The Football and Cheer Camp NW returns to Kelso High School on Saturday and Sunday, for kids in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Hours are 4:30 to 7:30 pm each day. Signup information is available at footballcampnw.com, or at cheercampnw.com.

The annual Luau that’s put on the by the Longview Eagles happens Saturday evening at the lodge on 12th Avenue in Longview. Along with pork or maybe a salmon dinner, Hawaiian dancers will perform at 7 pm, there will be raffles and grants will be presented to Hospice and the Progress Center.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.