Friday:

Help Kelso High School christen the new FieldTurf at Ed Laulainen Stadium at Schroeder Field on Friday, by coming by for the Community Tailgate that the high school is putting on. This will run from 4:30 to 6:30 pm; you’re invited to bring your barbecues, games and all of your friends to tailgate before we kick off the high school football season with the Kelso-Mark Morris game. They’ll have a Shave Ice truck, along with Corn Hole boards. Pep Club shirts will be on sale, along with vintage Kelso High School football jerseys. Remember, this is an alcohol-free event.

There’s a special show happening this Friday night at Longview American Legion Post 155, as “Renee and Nighttime Friends” come in for a dance show. Ron Barnes will also be guest-starring on the saxophone. This will get started at 7:30 Friday night, and will go until whenever. The American Legion Post is located at 1250 12th Avenue in downtown Longview.

Saturday:

They’re trying to start a new Labor Day weekend tradition out at Streeter’s Resort on Silver Lake, with the first-ever Silver Lake Lighted Boat Parade happening on Saturday evening. This is being sponsored by the Cowlitz County Small Boat Owners. The boats will gather at 6:30 pm, and then they will launch at dusk. This is will be an eight-mile course, visiting all five lakeshore resorts at Silver Lake. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.

Sunday:

The second annual Kayak the Cowlitz Labor Day Float happens this Sunday, starting in Castle Rock and then floating the river to Gerhart Gardens. This is a six-hour float, starting at the Al Helenberg Boat Launch in Castle Rock, and then meandering down the river to Gerhart Gardens. They’ll be casting off at 11 am on Sunday, with a riverbank lunch planned at 2 pm. Organizers say that you will be able to arrange to have lunch delivered. A Giant Group Float Photo is planned at 4 pm, floating under the Peter Crawford Bridge in Kelso. The float will end at Gerhart Gardens between 5 and 6 pm, with special sponsor giveaways at the finish. Get more information and get registered by going to KayaktheCowlitz.com.

Labor Day:

The annual Labor Day Picnic that’s put on by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council happens on Monday, going from 10 am until 3 pm at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. All “Labor-friendly folks” are invited; the game faces will be on during the annual Giant Croquet Tournament, there will be a bouncy house and swimming, along with raffles, games and face painting for the kids. Hamburgers, ribs and hot dogs will be provided, but you can also bring a dish to share, if you would like.

The Clatskanie Arts Commission kicks off its 30th annual Performing Arts Series this weekend, presenting its annual Labor Day “Band in the Park” event. This will happen Monday from 2 until 4p m, with a performance from the North Coast Big Band out of Astoria. Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob and other food will be available, but you can also bring your own picnic. You’re also asked to bring your own seating, but admission is free.