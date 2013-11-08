Friday:

Grab your honey and get to the next “Date Night” being put on by Longview Parks and Recreation, an event called “Harvest and Hops.” This will go from 6 to 8 pm, starting with a tour of the Lower Columbia School Garden at Northlake School. Participants will choose freshly-grown ingredients for pizza and salad, then they will travel to Five Dons Brewery. After touring the brewery, that fresh produce will be made into fresh pizza; other activities are also planned. This is a 21-and over event, and space is limited. Go to mylongview.com/recreation to learn more.

The 33rd annual Mount St. Helens Bluegrass Festival happens this weekend in Toledo. This year’s hoedown include five top national, regional and northwest bands, along with jam sessions, clinics, swap meets and more. Camping is available. The doors at Toledo High School open at 5 pm on Friday, then the pickin’ goes through Sunday.

Spend a weekend in the shadow of Mount St. Helens, while helping to rehabilitate trails in the National Volcanic Monument. The Mount St. Helens Institute and the Washington Trails Association are holding a work party, going Friday through Sunday on the Ptarmigan Trail climbing route. You can come up for one day, or stay for the whole weekend. There are age restrictions. Go to mshinstitute.org for more information.

“The Granddaddy of Logging Shows” happens this weekend off of Highway 12 on the way to White Pass, as the 75th annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee takes place. Events are planned through Sunday, with the big logging shows happening on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s Jubilee will also feature the return of one of Morton’s favorite daughters, as Grammy-award winner Brandy Clark comes back home for a Saturday night concert. Get more information on loggersjubilee.com.

Saturday:

The 2nd annual Rustic Rubble Street Market happens this Saturday on Broadway Street in downtown Longview. This is being organized by the Vintage Square on Broadway, and will feature treasures from a variety of vendors, from downtown and from outside. Call 360-560-5580 for more information.

The gun for the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County American Cancer Society Relay for Life goes off at 10 am Saturday morning at Kelso High School, the annual 24-hour event to raise money in the fight against cancer. Following the Opening Ceremonies, there will be a Survivors Lap, a Caregivers Lap, a Luminaria ceremony and more. Get information on the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County Relay for Life Facebook page.

A whole afternoon of fun in the sun is to be had at the annual Family Outdoor Adventure, which happens this Saturday at Lake Sacajawea. Longview Parks and Recreation is working with all kinds of local groups to bring in hands-on activities like fishing, archery, human foosball, kayaking, wood working and more. This goes form 11 am until 2:30 pm; a light lunch will also be provided. You get a break on your fee by registering in advance; call 360-442-5400, or go to the Longview Parks and Recreation web page.

Get some help with your personal record keeping and taxes at a workshop that’s being offered this Saturday at the Longview Public Library. This is a free seminar, being put on by the Friends of the Longview Library and the volunteers of SCORE Vancouver. Seating is limited, so it’s advised that you register in advance. Call 360-442-5300 to get signed up.

From noon to 4 pm on Saturday, local kids will be taking part in the “Hands on Garden Herbs” Junior Gardener Workshop, being put on the WSU Master Gardeners. Kids will learn how to identify herbs by sight and smell, they’ll make lavender wands, herb sachets, and natural paint brushes. The class is free, but registration is required. Call 577-3014 to find out more.

Get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items, happening in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October . Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.