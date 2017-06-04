Friday:

Get help sprucing up the resume or get some help with a cover letter for a job interview at a workshop that’s now being offered on the first Friday of every month at the Longview Public Library. Job Seeker Help runs from 2 until 4 pm at the Longview Library. The workshop is free, but space is limited and registration is required, so you’ll want to call 442-5300 to get signed up.

Saturday:

Make sure to wear a hat and have plenty of water if you plan to be among the throngs that will be looking for treasures at the 37th Annual Terry-Taylor Garage Sale, starting at 8 am on Saturday in the neighborhood just across from John Null Park. Along with the 100+ garage sales that will be going on, Altrusa will be set up with their elephant ear booth, and other groups will also have concession stands. Be aware that traffic and parking patterns will be temporarily altered during this event.

There’s a Community Garage Sale going on this Saturday up in Vader, starting at 10 am; Vader Parks and Recreation will also be selling hot dogs, chips and pop.

The 1414 Club is putting on its first-ever motorcycle Poker Run on Saturday, starting at Uncaged Cycles on 14th Avenue in Longview, heading on a route that will include a ferry ride and a barbecue. Registration opens at 9 am on Saturday, and then the kickstands will go up at 10 am. The run ends back at Uncaged Cycles, where they’ll also have live music, raffles and a grand prize for the high hand. The 1414 Club provides support for local residents who are in the process of recovery.

If you need to get the family chariot cleaned up, you may want to head over to the Kelso Taco Time on Saturday, where the Relay for Life “Team Bob” will be putting on a Pin Up Girl Car Wash. This will go from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday; you can get pictures with your favorite Pin Up Girl, and you’ll also be entered into a drawing for a special prize.

Dogapawlooza happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, an event that celebrates all things Dog. This will run from 11 am until 4 pm on Saturday in the southwest corner of the Fairgrounds, with “musical chairs,” silly dog contests, a peanut butter eating contest, a costume contest and fashion show, “low-rider races,” Tiny Titan races, Wiener Dog races, lure coursing, behavior testing and more. The Rely Local Trolley will also be set up, collecting donations of pet food and supplies that will go to the Humane Society.

Down in the Elochoman Marina in Cathlamet, the annual Wooden and Classic Boat Festival will happen this Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of classic and handcrafted wooden boats will be on display, along with great food, music, river outings, gams and a lot more. The Elochoman Marina is located at 500 Second Avenue in downtown Cathlamet.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is now open for its annual run, set up on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with plant starts to get your garden off and running, they will have fresh baked goods, honey and hand-crafted items for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.



Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues this Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.