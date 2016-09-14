Friday:

Bloodworks Northwest continues a series of Blood Drives this Friday at the Ocean Beach Highway Safeway store. Donations of the Gift of Life will be collected between 10 am and 4 pm, with a break from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups will be gladly welcomed. Call 1-888-398-7888 to set up an appointment, or go to bloodworksnorthwest.org.

Stageworks Northwest opens its 2018-2019 season with a production of Shakespeare’s raucous comedy, “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Watch as Falstaff looks to work his charms, with performances set for 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday nights through the 23rd at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue. There will also be 2 pm Sunday matinees. Get tickets by going to stageworksnorthwest.org, or call 360-636-4488.

Head out to Skamakowa this Friday night for an evening of “Folk, Jazz and Blues,” with four different groups playing between 6 and 9 pm at the Skamakowa Grange. The Grange Hall is located at 18 Fairgrounds Road, just off of Ocean Beach Highway. Students get in for free.

Saturday:

The Under Construction Car Show and Swap Meet happens this Saturday at Haydu Park, just north of Kalama. The Swap Meet is open from 8 am to 4 pm, with tools, parts, auto memorabilia and other stuff for sale, while the Car Show will run from 10 am until 2 pm. Haydu Park is just east of I-5, off of exit 32 on I-5. Get more on the event’s Facebook page.

The 14th annual Cowlitz Tribal Health Walk takes place this Saturday at Lake Sacajawea. It’s free to take part, with registration at the Hemlock Plaza opening up at 9 am. The 5K Fun Run and Walk starts at 10 am, along with the Health Fair that will go from 9 am to noon. Call 360-575-8275 for more.

The Castle Rock Bike Park Blowout rolls on this Saturday at the Bike Skills Park. This opens up at 10 am, with kids able to work their way through 15 Skill Stations. Kids will get a helmet sticker for each skill that they complete, and kids that complete all 15 skills will receive a medal. Lunch will be provided by the North County Recreation Society, and the Castle Rock Baptist Church is providing water. The Castle Rock Bike Skills Park is located on Dike Road; look for the signs on Huntington Avenue South.

Young actors between the ages of 7 and 16 will have another chance to audition for an upcoming production of “Orson Welles’ A Christmas Carol,” a 1939 radio play that’s been adapted for the stage by Larry Fox with Stageworks Northwest. The auditions will open at 10 am on Saturday at the Stageworks Theatre on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. Adult auditions are scheduled for September 29th. Get more information by going to the Stageworks Northwest Facebook page.

The Kelso First Baptist Church is hosting another “Soup’s On” Community Lunch this Saturday, with lunch being served between 11:30 am and 1 pm. The Clothes Closet will also be open. The church is located at 214 South 4th Avenue; call 360- 423-2513 for more, or if you would like to help out.

It will be very shiny and sparkly this weekend at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds, as the Southwest Washington Mineralogical Society put on its 53rd annual Rock and Gem Show. Hours are 10 am until 5 pm on Saturday, and 10 to 4 pm on Sunday. A wide array of gemstones, geodes and other geological specimens will be on display and will also be for sale. There’s a Gem Dig and a Gold Panning station, demonstrations and auctions. Admission is free; the Castle Rock Fairgrounds are located right next to the Cowlitz River, off of PH 10 Road.

The 2018-2019 season of the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts opens in high-flying style with the performance of “Aureum.” This is a Cirque-de-Soleil-type spectacle of physical and aerial acts, telling the story of a young man who finds a magic key that transports him to another world. “Aureum” is being presented by Halcyon Shows, the Theatre’s new partner. Curtain is at 7:30 pm Saturday night; go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information.

Columbia County Emergency Management is putting on the 2018 Prepare Fair, in conjunction with National Emergency Preparedness Month. Prepare Fair will run from 8 am until 3 pm at the Columbia City Grade School, with safety information booths and demonstrations, vendors, activities, and raffles. Hours are 8 am until 3 pm on Saturday. The Columbia City Grade School is located just off of Highway 30, at 2000 Second Street.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Along with fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale, harvest time is kicking into high gear. Hours are 9 am-2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.