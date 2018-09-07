Friday:

Learn how to be a volunteer for the Lower Columbia School Gardens at training sessions that are set for this Friday and Saturday. You’ll be presented with simple and effective techniques and strategies that will help you help the children that are working on these gardens. The free training sessions run from 9 am until noon in the “Garden Lab,” room 26 at Northlake Elementary School, 2210 Olympia Way in Longview. Call 360-423-6725 for more.

There’s a Job Fair happening on Friday in Woodland, running from 9 am until 3 pm at Express Employment Professionals. They’ll have an Open House and a barbecue; you can learn about the company, and find out what jobs are available. They’re located at 131 Davidson Avenue in Woodland.

The Friends of the Longview Public Library are holding their Fall Book Sale this weekend, going Friday through Sunday in the Library Auditorium. Thousands of titles will be on sale at bargain price, featuring hardback fiction from the ‘30’s through the ‘70’s. There’s a History Collection, and they’ll also have a Holiday Table set up. Hours are 10 am to 4:30 pm this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Registration for the Lower Columbia College Basketball Fundraiser Golf Tourney opens at 11 am on Friday at the Longview Country Club. This event will be raising money for the Men’s and Women’s programs at LCC, and will feature an 18-hole scramble, lunch, dinner, prizes and a whole lot more. The shotgun start will happen at noon. Register online at lccreddevilsgolfclassic.com.

A repeat showing of a historic 1961 KGW TV broadcast done at the Daily News is set for noon on Friday at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum on Allen St. in Kelso. This was recorded live with then-state-of-the-art Kinescope equipment, featuring Daily News employees of the time. Former Managing Editor Bob Gaston will be on hand to provide perspective on the broadcast, and former Daily News computer operator Jim Elliott will also provide commentary. Admission is free.

Stageworks Northwest hails The Bard to open its 2018-2019 season, opening a production of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Watch as Falstaff looks to work his charms, with performances set for 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights through the 23rd at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue. There will also be a 2 pm Sunday matinee. Get tickets by going to stageworksnorthwest.org, or call 360-636-4488.

The final goodbyes to summer are said this weekend out at the mouth of the Columbia River. Friday features the 18th annual Slow Drag at the Port of Ilwaco; practice runs start at 3:30 pm, and the race runs will start at 5 pm. Admission is free, but you will need to bring your own seating. Saturday and Sunday, the 35th annual Rod Run to the End of the World takes over Long Beach, with hundreds of custom and classic vehicles cruising and on display. Learn more about both events on funbeach.com.

Saturday:

Kick off the 2018 Kelso Highlander Festival by giving the Gift of Life at Blood Drives that Bloodworks Northwest is holding. The Bloodmobile will be open from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday at Tamo; set an appointment by calling 1-800-398-7888, but walk-ups are welcome.

The 2018 Kelso Highlander Festival and Scottish Games happen this Saturday and Sunday at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso, celebrating the city’s Scottish roots. The clans will there, and you can check out the Highland Games for men and women, along with dancing and piping competitions. You’ll be able to browse the vendor tents after the Parade on Saturday; there will be live music, the Quacker 5000 Rotary Duck Race and a lot more. Events are centered in the park next to Kelso Drive; admission is free for the whole family.

Also connected to the Highlander Festival, the 19th annual Kilted Klassic Golf Tournament tees off at 10 am on Saturday at Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso. This is a Florida Scarmble, and your entry fee will include the round of golf, free hot dogs, lunch, driving range privileges, golf balls and other prizes. The tourney is a benefit for Cowlitz County CASA.

The first-ever Columbia County Dog Fair happens on Saturday at Veterans Park in Scappoose. Things start at 9 am with a dog-friendly 5K Fun Run and Walk; there will be a Dog Costume Contest and a Dog Talent Contest, Agility Demonstrations and much more. Fetch more at scappoosedog.com.

Safe Kids Lower Columbia continues its mission of working to make sure that every child is correctly buckled into a safe and approved car seat, holding a Car Seat Clinic this Saturday in Kelso. Hours are 10 am until to 1 pm at the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Main Station, located at 701 Vine St. in Kelso. They are requesting a nominal donation to participate; call 360-575-6280 to get more information.

Your big chance comes up this Saturday with an Open Casting Call and Auditions for this year’s Cinema of Horrors. This is open to anyone who wants to join the “Haunt Family”; previous experience is preferred, but is not required. You do need to be age 18 or over. It happens between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturday in the old Three Rivers Cinema building, just off of Grade St. in Kelso.

Auditions for the Love Street Playhouse production of “The Farnsdale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of ‘A Christmas Carol’” happen this Saturday between 2 and 4 pm. Roles are available for men and women, and will feature cold readings from the script. Rehearsals start on October 15th, and the show will run from November 30th to December 16th. Get more on the Love Street Playhouse Facebook page.

The Rose Valley Community Nature Trail Event takes place this Saturday, going from 2 until 7 pm at Rose Valley Elementary School and at the Rose Valley Friends Church. The “World’s Fastest Truck” will be featured, along with a car and motorcycle show, a bake sale, craft and food vendors, and a performance by “Narrow Road” at 5 pm. Money from the event will help to build the Rose Valley Community Nature Trail.

The Kelso-Longview Elks are putting on their annual Coin Box Dinner and KOPA Show, happening this Saturday evening at the lodge off of Grade St. The Social Hour opens at 5:30 pm, dinner will start at 6, and the KOPA Show will be presented after dinner. Dance music will follow the KOPA show. This is an annual fundraiser for the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children. Contact the Elks for ticket information.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run through the end of October in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Harvest time is now in high gear, with local fruits and vegetables at their peak. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Sunday:

Bust out the Seahawk gear for a lap around Lake Sacajawea on Saturday morning, as Longview Parks and Recreation puts on the Seahawk Poker 5K Fun Run and Walk. You’ll get a card at each of five stations, and winning hands will win prizes. The Elks Building is the start-finish line; pre-register by going to the Parks and Rec page on mylongview.com, call 360-442-5400, or go to their offices at 2920 Douglas St. in Longview.

The first-ever “Eat for Heat” event is happening this Sunday evening at the Cowlitz PUD building on 12th Ave. in Longview. Chef Josiah Fox is donating his time to prepare a fresh farm-to –table meal, a benefit for the PUD’s Warm Neighbor Fund. There’s a goal of raising $10,000 for the program with Lower Columbia CAP. Get your tickets by going to eventbrite.com.