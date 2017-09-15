Friday:

They’re raising money for a mission to Haiti at an Estate Sale that’s being held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Longview, going from 9 am to 5 pm this Friday, and from 9 to 3 on Saturday. Emanuel Lutheran is located at 2218 Kessler Boulevard, right next to Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

Head over to Delaware Plaza on Friday for “Cruizin’ to the Delaware,” going from 3 to 7 pm at the senior living facility across from the McClelland Arts Center. This is a benefit for the Dino Doozer Foundation, battling childhood cancer, along with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place. Awards will be presented at 6:30 pm, there’s a raffle and a barbecue, and there will also be live music from Alvin Jones and the Crystal Pool Revival.

Friday afternoon at 3 pm, there’s a “Senior Rodeo” at Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park, with barrel racing, pole bending and calf roping done “senior style.” Members of the National High School Rodeo Association will also be taking part, and the Ted Boursaw Band will be playing Classic Country. They’ll also be choosing Monticello Park’s “Rodeo Queen.” Space is limited, so you should RSVP by calling 360-575-1778.

The Washington State High School Rodeo Association is in town this weekend, with competitions for high school and junior high school students happening at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Junior High competitions get under way at 6 pm, followed by their second go-round at 8 am on Saturday. The High School competitors will saddle up at noon on Saturday, and then their second go-round will start at 9 am on Sunday. There’s also a Pulled Pork dinner planned for Saturday night, looking to raise money to support Gena McNeil and Rodeo 4 a Cure; McNeil is currently battling Leukemia. Call 509-607-3640 to RSVP and to get other details.

The first-ever Cathlamet Art Festival happens this Friday and Saturday, starting at the Tsuga Gallery in downtown Cathlamet at 7:30 pm. There will be an Open Mic, live music, snacks and beverages on Friday night in several locations around town, then a number of events and activities on Saturday. The “Artist’s Market” will open at 7:30 Saturday morning, the Tsuga Art Walk starts at 10, and there will be activities all around town. Things wrap up with music and poetry form Krist Novoselic, Bob Pyle and Ray Prestegard at the Cathlamet Community Center. Contact the Tsuga Gallery for more information.

Saturday:

Supporters of the Longview School Bond plan to be doorbelling on Saturday, going from 10 am until 2 pm. There’s an orientation meeting set for 9:30 Saturday morning at Lake Sacajawea’s Martin’s Dock, then everyone will head out around the city. Materials, maps, instructions and a script will be provided; you should wear good shoes for walking, and be sure to bring water.

Damian Lillard with the Portland Trailblazers is coming to Longview for the fourth year in a row, looking to make some money for local groups at the fourth annual Threes 4 Threes event at Mark Morris High School. Lillard is coming to Ted Natt Court at Mark Morris on Saturday, sponsored by Dick Hannah Toyota. Over the past three years, more than $45,000 has been raised for groups like the YMCA of Southwest Washington, the Cowlitz County Humane Society and Mark Morris High School itself. The doors for the free event will open at 1 pm on Saturday, and then the event will start at 2 pm tomorrow. Along with Lillard’s dead-on shooting display, there will be other prize giveaways, and members of the Rip City Dancers. Threes 4 Threes is free, but seating will be limited. You can pre-register for a free ticket by going to the Eventbrite web page, and then click on Dick Hannah Toyota Three 4 Threes button.

The 13th annual Cowlitz Indian Tribal Health Walk happens on Saturday, doing a lap around Lake Sacajawea. Registration opens at 9 am at the Lions Shelter, and then the 5K fun run and walk starts at 10 am. They’ll also have a Health Fair set up between 9 and 11:30 am, and the first 300 people to sign up will get T-shirts. Call 360-219-3669 for find out more.

Auditions for the 2nd annual “Cinema of Horrors Haunted House” take place this Saturday morning, going from 10 am until 1 pm at the old Three Rivers Mall Cinema. This year’s themes are “Farmhouse” and “Dark Legends of New Orleans.” Tickets are also on sale for this spook show, which will open for business on October 13th. Get more information on the Cinema of Horrors web page, or on their Facebook page.

The 3rd annual North County Recreation Association Salmon Derby is being held on Saturday, based out of the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch, next to the North County Recreation Center off of West Side Highway. Prizes will be awarded for Highest Weight Total, Biggest Fish and more. Entrants will get a T-shirt, and there’s also a beer garden and a barbecue after the Derby. Tickets are available at Four Corners Farm and Garden, or at the boat launch. Call 360-749-9769 to learn more.

Also up in Castle Rock, the 6th annual Bike Park Blowout happens. This gets under way at 9:30 Saturday morning at the Castle Rock Bike Park, with the pump track, jump lines and skills stations for bike riders of all ages and skill levels. They’ll have bike mechanics on hand to do safety checks and to do minor repairs, and there’s no cost for taking part. The Castle Rock Bike Park is located off of Exit 48 on I-5, on Dike Road next to the Cowlitz River.

A workshop called “Secrets to Starting the Best Business for You” is being offered on Saturday at the Longview Library. This will run from 10 am until 1 pm, offering advice from members of SCORE. You can also go through a profile-building exercise, which will help identify which business would be bset for you. It’s free to take part, but you do need to register by calling 360-442-5300.

The Southern Washington Mineralogical Society holds its 52nd annual Rock and Gem Show this weekend, being held at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds. Along with the displays, there will be a “Scavenger Hunt” for the kids, rock and gem dealers, a silent auction and a lot more. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, 10 to 4 on Sunday, admission is free.

The Cowlitz Indians invite you to their 18th annual Pow Wow, taking place from noon to 10 pm this Saturday at Toledo High School. There will be drumming, dancing, vendors and a traditional salmon dinner, which will start at 5 pm. Members of the military will be honored during the Grand Entry. Admission is free.

The Pacific Northwest Cavaliers semi-pro football team is holding a fundraising car wash this Saturday down in Woodland. They’re trying to raise money to pay for new gear and uniforms, going from noon to 6 pm on Saturday at the Woodland NAPA store, located at 1015 Pacific Avenue.

The WSU Master Gardeners are celebrating the season with the “Harvest Hoedown” Junior Gardener Workshop, going from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday in the Agricultural Building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. The kids will learn how candles are made, they’ll do corn husk crafts and there will be snacks made from the fall harvest. Pre-registration is required; call 360-577-3014 to find out more.

The Mount St. Helens Institute is hosting the Sky and Star Party on Saturday, going from 3 pm until midnight at the Science and Learning Center at Coldwater. Along with presentations from an astronaut, a NASA ambassador and other astronomy experts, they’re planning to have both solar and star viewing, live music from “Jawbone Flats” and a lot more. Weather permitting, the Friends of Galileo and the Rose City Astronomers plan to have telescopes set up for viewing, and they also have contingencies in case the sky doesn’t cooperate. Get registration information on the Mount St. Helens Institute web page.

The annual “Jeans and Jewels” event in support of Life Works happens Saturday evening at the agency’s building on New York Street in Longview, going from 6 to 9pm. “Superheroes” is the theme for this year’s gala, and this is a 21-and-over event. Go to lifeworkswa.org, or call 360-577-9093.

Get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items. This happens in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.



Sunday:

Long-time choral and voice teacher Howard Meharg returns to Longview on Sunday, bringing the all-star singing group “Choir Anno” to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. The concert begins at 2 pm on Sunday; admission is free, but they will also be accepting donations at the door.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.