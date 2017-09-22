Friday:

They’re expecting upwards of 750 juniors from eleven local high schools at today’s 7th annual Apprenticeship and Trades Fair, going on at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. Prior to tomorrow’s Extreme Machines event, the juniors will have a chance to get up close and personal with Bobcats, backhoes and other heavy machinery, while also learning about the career opportunities that are available in the construction trades. Nearly 20 organizations are bringing equipment and information; Millennium Bulk Terminals is providing financial support, while JH Kelly is donating a thousand hardhats, vests and safety glasses. They’ll have hands-on activities, including repair of an industrial water pipe, a virtual reality heavy equipment operation station, live welding stations, complete construction of a work shed and more. Two sessions are planned today, from 9 to 11 am and from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Get more information by calling Kelso High School Career and Technical Education at 360-501-1839.

You’re invited to “follow the glow and light up the night” at the Moonlight 5K Fun Run and Walk, taking place Friday night at the Mint Valley Golf Course. Things get started at 6:45 pm, and your registration will include a glow necklace and bracelets. Go to mylongview.com/recreation for more information, or call 360-442-5400.

Saturday:

Get up-to-date on your boating certification at a free class that the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will be putting on this Saturday. The Adventures in Boating certification class will cover anyone who is required to have a Washington State Boaters Education card. The class will run from 8 am until 3 pm at the Cowlitz County Search and Rescue building, located at 1800 Western Lane, off of Grade Street in Kelso.

The WSU Master Gardeners are hosting on a workshop on Growing Garlic on Saturday, starting at 9 am in the Cowlitz County training Center, located next to the Hall of Justice. Master Gardener Billie Bevers will demonstrate how and when to plant, how to care for your garlic and how to harvest. The class is free; call 360-577-3014for details.

The kids will get to go hands-on with trucks, buses, a street sweeper and more at the third annual Extreme Machines event, going on from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday in the parking lot on 7th Avenue, right across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They also plan to have the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile and the Mr. Peanut Nut-Mobile. Weather permitting, REMAX will also be bringing their hot air balloon. Admission is free, but they will be accepting donations to support the Longview Parks and Recreation after-school program scholarship fund.

More than 125 pedigreed cats and household kitties are expected at Saturday’s Cat Fancier show at Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, going from 10 am until 4 pm. There will be six specialty judging rings, a cat agility ring, a vendor emporium and more. Get $1 off of the admission price by bringing a food donation.

Eight year-old Abby Hargrove shares from her new book on Saturday, called “I Tic,” the story deals with Abby and her young life, living with Tourette’s syndrome. She’ll be at Tibbett’s Mercantile on Commerce Avenue in Longview at 11 am on Saturday; they’ll also have a popcorn bar.

Longview Sons of the Legion are putting on their annual Oyster Feed on Saturday, going from 1 to 4 pm at the Longview American Legion Post 155. This is open to the public, for all-you-can-eat oysters, along with shrimp baskets for an additional price. American Legion Post 155 is located at 1250 12th Avenue in Longview, call 360-425-3670 for more information.

Up in Toledo, Tracy McFarland and her husband, Dan Luce, will present an afternoon of puppets, stories and songs, with shows set for 1 and 3 pm at the Toledo Community Library. The Library is located at 241 Cowlitz Street in Toledo, admission is free.

There’s a Harvest Festival planned for Saturday in Columbia City, going from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the historic Caples House. A number of events are planned, including period games form the 1800’s, demonstrated by Rainier Junior-Senior High School’s History Club. The Caples House is located just off of Highway 30 in Columbia City.

Get yourself a baked potato dinner at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post out on Ocean Beach Highway this Saturday afternoon. VFW Post 1045 is hosting the fundraiser, starting at 5 pm. Proceeds will help local veterans and their families. The post is located at 4311 Ocean Beach Highway.

Get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items. This happens in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

Bring your appetite and a dish to share at the second annual “Potluck for Peace,” which is taking place on Sunday at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. Kelso City Council member Larry Alexander will be making pancakes filled with your choice of fruit or candy, and you can also bring your own family-friendly dish. This will run from 11 am until 3pm in the covered shelter at Tamo. Find out more on the Potluck for Peace Facebook Page.

There’s special concert set for Sunday afternoon at LCC’s Rose Center for the Performing Arts, a bassoon quartet called “Breaking Winds” will perform, putting their take on classical, cinematic, blues and even Top 40 tunes. Curtain for the opening of the season for the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association is set for 3 pm on Saturday in the Wollenberg Auditorium. Go to lkcca.com for tickets and information on this season.

The Clatskanie Arts Commission is “hoppin’ and a boppin’” as it opens its 29th season, presenting “Rock, Roll and Remember: A Tribute to Dick Clark and American Bandstand” this Sunday afternoon. This show is presented by the Portland Musical Theatre Company, and will cover the entire four-decade run of American Bandstand. Curtain at the Birkenfeld Theatre in Clatskanie is at 3 pm on Sunday, located at 75 S. Nehalem Street. Go to clatskaniearts.org for information on this show, and their entire season.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.