Friday:

Friday, the 29th is the final day or operation for the Rescued Paws Thrift Store on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. Except for the pets, everything in the store is 75% off, and the hours are noon until 4 pm. Pets not adopted out will be offered at other sites and through the rescued paws web page.

Comedian Robert G. Lee is billed as “Good clean fun!,” as he comes to Longview to perform in the “Laugh for Life” fundraiser. This show is being sponsored by the Caring Pregnancy Center of Cowlitz County, being held this Friday night at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. The doors will open at 7 pm, and then the show is set to run from 7:30 to 9:30. Love offerings in support of the CPC will also be accepted.



Saturday:

You can get your flu shot at a special clinic, being held at the Castle Rock Senior Center between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday. Shots will be free for veterans and for those on Medicare; insurance should cover the fee for most people. They’ll also have a free expired and outdated medication drop-off, while the Castle Rock Police Department will have free gun locks. Call 360-274-7502 to find out more.

There’s a free Clothing Swap happing on Saturday at the Longview Public Library, going from 11 am until noon. Women’s and teen sizes will be featured; clothes should be clean, free of stains and not in need of repair. You can bring as many clothes as you want, and take home as many things as you like. It’s free and open to all; call 360-953-4388 or go the Cowlitz County Free Clothing Swap Facebook page.

The 15th annual North County Recreation Association fundraising dinner and auction is set for this Saturday at the NCRA Complex, right next to Castle Rock High School, off of West Side Highway. A “”heated tent” will be provided, with the no-host cocktail hour and auction viewing opening up at 4 pm. Dinner and the auction is set to begin at 5:30 pm. Tickets are available at the Flower Pot and at 4 Corners Farm and Garden.

The Crusaders Relay for Life team is hosting a “Dinner of Hope” this Saturday evening at the Longview Eagles. Le Cordon Bleu-trained chefs will be preparing the three-course dinner that will be served, offering either pork tenderloin or a ribeye steak. The dinner starts at 6 pm; call 360-425-7583 to find out more.

R. A. Long’s class of 1975 celebrates hitting the big 6-0 on Saturday at the Longview Moose. The Class of 1975 60th Birthday Party will run from 6 pm until midnight on Saturday; organizers are trying to track down members of the class. Call 360-261-0623 to get more information.

You have only a few more weeks to get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items. This happens in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.