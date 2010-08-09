Friday:

The Friends of the Longview Library Fall Book Sale continues on Friday and Saturday, with thousands of titles available for extremely reasonable prices, along with CD’s, DVD’s and other items. The sale will run from 10 am to 4 pm each day in the Library Auditorium; proceeds will help the Friends of the Library and their support of library programs.

The cuisine and culture of South Korea will be featured at Friday night’s 21st annual Ethnic Support Council International Dinner and Auction. This runs from 6 to 9 pm at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, helping to raise money for the ESC and its work. Preview the menu and get more information on tickets by going to ethnicsupportcouncil.org.

Stageworks Northwest “flips the script” on Friday night, presenting “Roles You’ve Always Wanted to Play, but Couldn’t (because of gender, age, ethnicity, ability, type, etc.)” This will be a comic evening of role-switching, featuring a number of monologues, dialogues, and songs from musical productions. This will be presented at 7:30 Friday night at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue; admission is “pay-what-you-will,” and there will be an open mic after the show. Call 360-636-4488 or go to stageworksnorthwest.com to find out more.

Saturday:

The Kelso Highlander Festival and Scottish Games happens this weekend at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso, celebrating the city’s Scottish heritage and history. Along with the parade, the fun run and walk, a flower show and more, there will also be the Scottish Highland Games, dance and piping competitions, the Quacker 5000 Rubber Duck Drawing, live entertainment and a lot more. Admission to the park is free both Saturday and Sunday.

Longview Parks and Recreation continues the “$5-5K’s” on Saturday morning, inviting all of the 12’s to Lake Sacajawea for the Seahawk Poker Run. You’re invited to wear your Seahawks gear and then to hit all of the stops around the lake to make up your hand. The best hand at the finish will win some great prizes. Get more information on mylongvew.com/recreation.

The newest sculptures for the Longview Outdoor Gallery are scheduled for installation along Commerce Avenue on Saturday. The City of Longview will be bringing in heavy equipment for this project, which will go from 9 am until 3 pm. There will also be a special brunch being served from noon to 1:30 pm at the Broadway Gallery; supporters of the Longview Outdoor Gallery will be honored at that time. Call 360-673-3866 for more information.

In connection with National Pet Adoption Weekend, Coldwell Banker Bain of Longview is hosting a Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, running from 11 am until 3pm. Along with pets available for adoption, they will be collecting donations of cash and pet supplies, which will help to support local animal rescue and shelter organizations. Coldwell Banker Bain is located at 769 Commerce Avenue in Longview.

Life Works is holding a Job Fair on Saturday, running from 9 am until noon at their facility on New York Street in Longview. You can help Life Works fulfill its mission of getting local children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities into the community, where they can work, live and thrive. Incentives to sign up are also being offered. Get more information on lifeworks.org, or call 360-577-9093.

The annual “Remnants of the Past” event happens this Saturday out in Stella, just west of Longview. They’ll be telling the historical story of Stella, and will also have activities for the kids, live demonstrations, crafts for sale and other items available for purchase. Stella is located about ten miles west of Longview, right off of Ocean Beach Highway.

The Kelso First Baptist Church is hosting “Rally Day” on Saturday, with games and other activities running from 3 to 5pm. Hot dogs will be served at 5 pm, and then at 6 pm, Cool Water will present a free concert. The church is located at 214 S. 4th in Kelso; call 360-423-2513 to find out more.

Junior bowling leagues open this weekend at the Triangle Bowl in Longview, with separate leagues for kids between the ages of 4 and 18. Participants can qualify for scholarships that are offered through the league. They also include free coaching, free practice sessions and free shoe rentals; several “themed” tournaments will take place through the season, and skill levels are welcome. Call the Triangle Bowl at 360-425-4060 to find out more.

The Kelso High School Class of 2007 meets for its 10-year reunion this weekend, starting at 7 pm at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. Get more information on the KHS Class of 2007 Reunion Facebook page.

The classic, custom and vintage rides will be filling the roads on the Long Beach Peninsula this weekend, as the annual Rod Run to the End of the World happens once again. Thousands are expected for this annual spectacle, with events and gatherings being set up; go to beachbarons.com for more.

Out in Skamakowa, they’re putting on the “Cornucopia of Wine Tasting and Auction” benefit, being held Saturday evening at the Grange Hall in Skamakowa. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of Skamakowa, helping to raise money to support and maintain the River Life Interpretive Center and Gift Shop. Doors open at 6:30 pm on Saturday, and the event will run until 10 pm.

Get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items. This happens in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

Sunday:

The 18th annual Kilted Klassic Golf Tournament tees off this Sunday morning at the Longview Country Club. This will be a “Florida Scramble,” with teen prizes, a grilled chicken buffet lunch, raffles and a lot more.. Hole-in-one prizes include a brand new car or a new travel trailer. This is a benefit for CASA, and space is limited to the first 144 players. The shotgun goes off at 10 am on Sunday. Get details by calling 360-577-8659.

Auditions are planned this Sunday evening for the upcoming Stageworks Northwest production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged,” a 90-minute show that packs all of the Bard’s works into one performance. Janeene Neimi will direct; rehearsals start on October 2nd, and the show will run for November 17th to December 3rd. Get more information on the Stageworks Northwest web page, or call 360-636-4488.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.