Friday:

You can learn about wills and estate planning at a session being offered this Friday afternoon at the Kelso Senior Center, running from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Admission to the seminar is free, but they are accepting donations for the Senior Center, located in the old Catlin Hall on NW 8th Avenue in West Kelso.

Check out a number of Student-Directed One-Act Plays this Friday and Saturday at R. A. Long High School, presented on the Dana Brown Mainstage at 7:30 each night. Tickets will be available at the door, and there will also be a Donation Bin, where you’ll be able to help local actors to go and compete at the International Thespian Festival.

The Jefferson Dancers come to Clatskanie on Friday, performing at the Donovan Wooley Performing Arts Center at Clatskanie Middle/High School. Based out of Jefferson High School in Portland, the Jefferson Dancers have performed for more than 40 years at events all across the country. Tickets are available at Hump’s Restaurant, or at the door.

Razor clam digs continue this weekend at Long Beach and Twin Harbors; Mocrocks is also open on Friday and Sunday, while Copalis will be open on Saturday. Get full details from Washington Fish and Wildlife, or form your local outfitter.

Saturday:

The annual Cowlitz County Earth Day Celebration happens this Saturday at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, gong from 10am to 3:30 pm. There will be all kinds of live and interactive entertainment, including exhibits from the Pacific Science Center, Circus Cascadia, the Reptile Roadshow and much more. The Cowlitz County Farmers Market will also open at this event. Admission is free.

The annual Fox Creek Cleanup happens this Saturday in Rainier, working to remove invasive plants, litter and other debris from the sides of the Fox Creek Trail, along with spreading bark chips and other improvements. You’re asked to bring gloves, five-gallon buckets and your own hand tools. The cleanup will run from 9 am to 1 pm, and the Friends of Fox Creek will serve lunch to the volunteers after things wrap up. Visit solv.org to sign up prior to the event, or register at the tent that will be set up near the trailhead.

There’s another “Soup’s On” Community Lunch planned for this Saturday at the Kelso First Baptist Church. They’ll be serving between 11:30 am and 1 pm, and the Clothes Closet will also be open. The church is located at 214 S. 4th Avenue in Kelso; all are welcome to come by.

The Longview Eagles invite you to a fundraising dinner that they’re hosting this Saturday night, serving smoked pork loin and all of the sides, starting at 6 pm Saturday evening. Eagles members and their guests are invited to attend; after the dinner, Mark Parcel and the River City Band will perform. Proceeds will go to local charities; call 425-1444 to RSVP.

Saturday, April 15th is the first of two Free Days in Washington State Parks during this month. No Discover Pass is needed to go to day use areas at any state park in Washington, and next Saturday will also be a Free Day. Get full information on the Washington State Park web page.

Easter Egg Hunts:

The Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie Egg Hunt will be at the Middle High school at 9am. Ages 12 & under. They will also have a petting zoo starting at 8:30am.

Kalama Lions Club will have an Egg Hunt at 9am at Camp Kalama. Ages 0-13.

East Hills Alliance Church Egg Hunt at Monticello Middle School at 9:30am.

Longview First Baptist Church Eggstravagansa at the church at 747 Wheeler Street, starts at 10am. Pre-K & grade school kids.

Woodland Moose Lodge Egg Hunt at 10am at Horseshoe Lake Park, for ages 2-11.

Rainier Eagles at the Rainier City Park at 10am, ages 10 & under.

The Children’s Discovery Museum has an Easter Celebration and Exhibit from 10:30 to 1:30 pm at the Three Rivers Mall.

Kelso Lions Club Egg Hunt at Coweeman Middle School at 11am. All ages.

Castle Rock Eagles at the Elemetnary School at 11am, for ages 0-12.