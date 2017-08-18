Besides Squirrel Fest, there are plenty of other weekend happenings in the Cowlitz County area:

Friday:

The Kalama All-City Garage Sale happens this weekend, running Friday through Sunday at locations in and around the town. Maps of the locations taking part are available at Double D’s Hardware, located at 363 N. First St. in downtown Kalama.

Saturday:

You can tell your grandkids that “I Topped the Rock” by taking part in Saturday’s 5K Fun Run and Walk that goes over the top of Castle Rock’s namesake. This event is being organized by the Cowlitz Cobras semi-pro football team, with the proceeds helping support local community support groups. Registration at the North Riverfront Trailhead will open at 8 am on Saturday, and the gun will go off at 10. Get more information on itoppedtherock.com.

The Kelso First Baptist Church invites you over for lunch on Saturday, at another of their “Soup’s On!” community meals. The doors of the church will open at 11:30 Saturday morning, and then lunch will be served until 1 pm. They will also have the Clothes Closet open. Call 423-1123 for information, or if you would like to help out.

There’s a special program on archaeology planned for this Saturday at the Stella Historical Museum. Dr. David Rice, who is an archaeologist and is a member of the Cowlitz County Historical Society, will talk about archeological studies, and how the field is expanding our knowledge and views of popular history. This presentation will happen at 1 pm on Saturday at the Stella Museum, about ten miles west of Longview on Ocean Beach Highway. Admission is free, but donations will also be accepted.

Classic cars and airplanes will be gathering this Saturday at the Scappoose Airpark, as the Northwest Classic Fly-In and Cruise-In takes place. The weekend actually kicks off Friday night with the Early Bird Spaghetti Dinner; the show opens at 7:30 Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast. The awards ceremony and banquet happens from 4 to 6 pm.

County Commissioner Dennis Weber will present a talk titled “Cowlitz County in the 21st Century: Going Backward or Forward?” at 1 pm on Saturday, at the meeting of the League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County. The meeting is being held in the auditorium of the Longview Public Library, and is open to anyone interested. Information on the League of Women Voters will also be available.

The Grays River Grange will be hosting its annual Spelling Bee on Saturday, starting at 2 pm at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, located just off of Ocean Beach Highway in Skamakowa. Cash prizes will be awarded in two age groups; word study lists and contest rules are posted on the Grange web page, or on their Facebook page.

Get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items, happening in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October . Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.

There’s a whole passel of reunions going on this weekend:

The Toutle Lake Senior High School Alumni Reunion happens at 4 pm on Saturday in the Toutle Lake School Multipurpose Room. Doors open at 3 pm, and then a Potluck Dinner will start at 5.

The Castle Rock High School Class of ’77 meets on Saturday at the Toutle River RV Resort, just north of town at Exit 52.

Kelso High School’s Class of 1952 will meet for their 65th reunion on Saturday at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, located just off of Grade St, next to the Three Rivers Mall. The social hour starts at 5 pm, and then dinner will be served at 6.

The R. A. Long High School Class of ’87 holds its 30-year reunion on Saturday at the Longview Country Club; doors open at 6:30 pm.

Mark Morris’ Class of ’97 is having a 20-year reunion, being held at the Red Lion Hotel in Kelso. They’re planning a buffet dinner, entertainment, door prizes, games and more. Get details at mmhs97.com.

Sunday:

The 21st annual Untouchables Car Show happens Sunday in downtown Kalama. More than 80 trophies will be awarded in a variety of categories as classic and custom cars, motorcycles and trucks are invited to come and show. Money raised from the event will go support a fund for scholarships at LCC, and for the needy in the local community.

The Longview Police Department will be auctioning off unclaimed property on Sunday, at a live auction that will take place at CTN Unlimited Auctions in Oakville, on Highway 12 heading to the coast. You can preview the auction items at the CTM facility on Saturday, or you can check them at ctmunlimitedauction.com.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.