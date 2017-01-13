If you’re planning to fish on the Cowlitz River tomorrow, be aware that the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Launch will be closed for much of the day, as a damaged piling is replaced.

Grammy-award-winner Juice Newton is coming to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, performing her hits, along with a diverse show and performance. Promoters say that this show has a lot of energy, while still keeping the intimacy of an acoustic set. Juice Newton performs Saturday night at 7:30 pm at the Columbia Theatre; call 575-8499 for ticket information, or go to the Columbia Theatre web page.

The Sons of Norway had to call off the annual Lutefisk Dinner last weekend, because of the inclement weather. That dinner has been rescheduled for this Sunday. The Sons of Norway say that all dinner tickets and seating times that were previously set will be honored this Sunday.

Two razor clam beaches are open for digging this weekend, but you’re going to have to travel again. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that Copalis and Mocrocks will be open for digging on the evening tides, tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed, due to high levels of Domoic Acid. Be sure to have your current license, and observe the harvest and bag limit rules.