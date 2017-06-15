Alerts are going out from the Weather Service, saying that a winter-type wind and rain storm will be blowing through today. Forecasters say that “unusually strong winds” are expected all across the Northwest today, making for the possibility of tree damage and power outages. A frontal system is expected to come on shore today, and while it won’t be as strong as the big winter weather systems, this still has the potential to cause problems. A Gale Warning is up on coastal waters, warning of wind gusts of up to 40 knots. Coastal areas could get gusts of up to 50 miles an hour, the Coast Range could have 45 mile-per-hour gusts, and we could get wind gusts of up to 35 miles an hour. Normally, these conditions wouldn’t bring an advisory, but with the trees being leafed out, there’s additional area for the winds to work on. Heavy rains and high winds are also expected in the Cascades, and they’re advising that people avoid mountain climbing or other high-elevation activities until after this system blows through.