The Port of Kalama reports that another new tenant is coming in, as Rosenbaum Welding announces that they will move to permanent headquarters, just off of Exit 30 in Kalama. Rosenbaum Welding is a full-service welding, repair and fabrication service provider for the trucking industry, along with large construction, mill and logging customers. The Port says that Rosenbaum is shifting from a mobile operation, taking up permanent residency in Kalama. Rosenbaum has been providing support to the trucking industry for more than 30 years, and they say that this is an “ideal location” for their business. Port officials also say that this is a great fit.