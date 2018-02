The welding team from the Longview School District is sporting some new jackets after placing first in the recently-held Lower Columbia College High School Welding Competition. This competition was held on the 8th of this month at LCC, featuring teams from Longview, Camas, Battle Ground, Centralia, Molalla and Clackamas. The teams took part in several aspects of welding, and there was also a written test. They won a trophy, coats from Big C Industries, and tools donated by local businesses.