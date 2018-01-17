Tales of survival after the eruption of Mount St. Helens will be part of a new series that marks the return of former “Today” host Ann Curry to the air. A new series called “We’ll Meet Again” will debut next Tuesday night on Oregon Public Broadcasting, chapters that follow the lives of people who had their paths meet during dramatic events in history. Curry is the Executive Producer of the show, a product of Curry’s new production company. The show debuts at 8 pm on Tuesday, the 23rd, with “Children of World War Two.” The second episode is titled “Rescued from Mount St. Helens,” and will feature the story of Sue Nystrom and Mike Cairns. Nystrom, who was Sue Ruff back in 1980, was in a group of six friends that were camping north of Mount Saint Helens on May 18th, 1980, outside of the so-called “Red Zone.” That campsite was devastated in the eruption; two of her friends were killed when a tree fell on their tent, and two others were seriously injured. Nystrom and her boyfriend, were trying to walk out, when Mike Cairns came out of the sky with his National Guard helicopter, rescuing both of them.

The show will also talk with Mindy Brugman, who says that geologist David Johnston saved their lives before he was killed in the eruption. Brugman was in a group of scientists that had been studying glaciers on the mountain, and they were planning to camp at an observation point, not far from where Johnston was set up. Brugman says that Johnston came to their site, telling them “You wouldn’t be safe here, and I do think you should go.” Brugman, Carolyn Dreidger and Harry Glicken packed up and drove back to Vancouver, and then the volcano erupted the next morning. The TV project brings Brugman together with the Johnston family, and she’s able to share his last moments alive with them. “We’ll Meet Again” premieres next Tuesday night at 8 pm on Oregon Public Broadcasting, channel 10 out of Portland.