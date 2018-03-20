First-degree criminal trespass charges are being filed against Joseph Bina, 45, of Kelso, after he was supposedly found on the roof of the Longview Wendy’s early yesterday morning. Longview Police were called to the restaurant on Washington Way just before 3 am yesterday, when a man was spotted on the roof. The 911 caller says that Bina tried to hide behind some ductwork when he was spotted, then he tried to leave in the vehicle that he had driven to the store. Kelso Police assisted in the response, stopping Bina and his Ford Bronco near the Econo Lodge in Kelso. When questioned, Bina supposedly said that he and his girlfriend had been in a fight near Wendy’s, and she was hanging around in the parking lot. Police say that Bina claimed that he was “trying to talk to her.” Bina was arrested and booked at the Cowlitz County Jail, then was released on his own recognizance.