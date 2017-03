All of West Kelso lost power for a couple minutes this morning, as the Cowlitz PUD had to take down the West Kelso Substation to re-energize a damaged line. About 100 customers lost power in the area of the Hall of Justice around 6:30 this morning, an outage that was traced to a jumper wire that burned out. Repairs were made in short order, but they had to shut down the substation before re-energizing the line. The area-wide outage lasted only a couple of minutes. All repairs are now complete.