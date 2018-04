John Trujillo, 39, of Longview is being cited for driving too fast for the conditions and driving while suspended after he allegedly caused a three-car crash yesterday afternoon in Lexington. State Troopers report that the collision happened at about 2:20 yesterday afternoon, at the intersection of West Side Highway and Sparks Drive. Daria Johnson, 57, of Kelso and Joshua Ipock, 27, of Kelso were stopped at the light, as Trujillo approached. Troopers say that Trujillo rear-ended Johnson, which then pushed her car into Ipock’s vehicle. Johnson and Ipock were not injured, but Trujillo did get hurt. He was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment.