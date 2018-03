The driver of a car that was involved in a fatal car crash on Highway 30 last year in Columbia County is in jail, being held on charges that are now being filed in connection with that event. In November of last year, Kassandra Westom, 19, of Longview was trying to make a turn from Highway 30 to Laurelwood Road, and she turned into the path of a loaded log truck. The car was hit in the passenger side, where Tatum Tootoosis-Didier, 19, of Longview was sitting. Tootoosis-Didier died in the crash, while Westom was injured. Last night, Cowlitz County Deputies served an arrest warrant on Westom from Columbia County, where she’s now being charged with criminally negligent homicide and negligent manslaughter. Bail on the warrant is set at $46,250.