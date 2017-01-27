Just days after hearing concerns about environmental impacts from the proposed $1.8 billion Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility, the Port of Kalama is announcing additional set-asides for wetlands mitigation. At their meeting on Wednesday, the Port of Kalama Commission voted to designate another 60 acres for mitigation, in an area north of the project site. During this week’s three-day permit hearing, the Cowlitz County Hearing Examiner raised the issue, stating that there might not be enough mitigation, given the impacts on the local shoreline. Backers of the project have until the end of this month to provide information that the Hearings Examiner has requested, and then the public had a February 7th deadline to submit comments.