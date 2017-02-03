Weyerhaeuser reports making a profit of more than a billion dollars in 2016. The timber giant is out with fourth-quarter and full-year financial reports this morning, announcing net earnings of $1.005 billion, on net sales of $6.4 billion. That compares with net earnings of $462 million in 2015, on sales of $5.2 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2016, Weyco had net earnings of $551 million on net sales of $1.6 billion, an amount that’s nearly ten times larger than the $59 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2015. This quarter’s report includes after-tax earnings of $489 million, mostly coming from sale of the Cellulose Fibers sector of the company. Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Doyle Simmons says that “2016 was a transformational year for Weyerhaeuser,” pointing to the merger with Plum Creek and the divestiture of the Cellulose Fibers segment. Simmons says that they have become a “focused timber, land and forest products company,” and he says that they remain focused on leading the industry, while also delivering profits for shareholders.