Crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and Longview Fire spent several hours at the Weyerhaeuser millsite after a belt fire was reported early this morning. The fire call came in around 2 am, and the fire was declared to be out at 2:43 am. Fire crews spent about two more hours at the mill, completing mop-up, while also watching for hotspots. Damage to the machinery was minimal.