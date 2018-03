Weyco Fire

Crews from Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue made an early-morning trip to the Weyerhaeuser millsite today, when a fire was reported in the sawmill at the plant. Fire crews were called out at about 3:30 am, when a small fire was reported in machinery in the sawmill portion of the facility. Firefighters arrived and found that an electrical motor had caught fire. The fire was minor, and most of the fire units were returned to quarters shortly after the callout. It’s not known if damage from the fire will have any effect on mill operations.